Red Fort blast, Dr Umar and what goes on in the mind of a suicide bomber?

A review of literature on the phenomenon of suicide bombing shows it is "instrumental in the context of war, not in the context of psychopathology or any mental illness. Hence, psychological profiling of suicidal terrorists has till date not been successful. Similarly another review on suicide bombing reported that such terrorists are not truly suicidal and should not be viewed as a subgroup of the general suicidal population. Thus refuting the psychopathology or mental illness in them," they added.

Born on February 24, 1989, Umar had completed his MD in Medicine from Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and later served as a senior resident at GMC, Anantnag before moving to Delhi.

"He was psychologically assessed during his tenure at Anantnag. It was found that he had very strong and inflexible ideological beliefs and had the potential to take extreme steps in fulfilling his radical religious ideology. While he was moved out of GMC, his extremist ideological bent of mind confirmed his membership with Jaish," said sources.

Where, when, why and how Umar switched from becoming a life saviour to a suicide bomber is subject of intense investigation by multiple agencies in the country, which are trying to get to the bottom of the malaise and the threat it poses to vulnerable youth.

There are many theories on factors that motivate people to become suicide bombers. Among them is the "quest for significance theory" given by Arie Kruglanski, Edward Orehek, and Jocelyn Belanger, among others.

"A suicide bomber imagines to achieve a sublimated immortality in people’s collective memory by attaining 'martyrdom’," stated Adil Rasheed, Research Fellow and coordinator of Counter-Terrorism Centre at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), New Delhi.

"Many of the suicide bombers are educated, yet frustrated ideologues, with inflated sense of self and delusions of changing the course of history through their reprehensible violence," he added.

"The perception that educated people do not conduct suicide attacks is unfounded. The Japanese Kamikaze attackers in World War-II, the 9/11 hijackers and suicide bombers, many of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) or Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) walking bombs, etc., prove that it is not the uneducated or dispensably misguided elements who carry out suicide attacks. In fact, more sophisticated terror operations require more educated and sophisticated attackers. Many of such suicide attackers are specialists or tech savvy, having specialisations in fields associated with their mode of warfare," Rasheed told this newspaper.

Terrorist attacks depend on the "oxygen of publicity to spread their message of hate and terror, but a suicide attack delivers a more shocking impact on the airwaves of publicity. Suicide attacks cause sufficient cognitive dissonance in impressionable minds. It is human even for the most upright opponent of terrorism to briefly wonder whether there was something 'noble' about the atrocity perpetrated by the suicide attacker, as the killer was so convinced about his or her cause and reason for the act," explained Rasheed.

"Human beings are differentiated from animals by their ability to think. This cognitive ability helps us to form our own set of ideas in our life. Each individual has his/her own set of ideologies, which may or may not be held firmly but which supports an individual in their conceptualisation of life and the world in a broader context. These ideologies are often subject to change based on reasoning, socialisation, personality and other learning processes. However the degree of conviction on an ideology depends upon the amount of affect invested or associated tone of feeling with the idea. This associated tone of feeling gets into limelight when ‘an abnormal threat perception’ is created," stated Bada Math et al.

"This abnormal threat perception raises alarm about the survival of the ideology and subsequently threatens self-identity, leading to a series of behaviours to save the ideology and thereby the identity," they added.