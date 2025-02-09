EXPLAINER | Why amended forest laws are under judicial lens

NEW DELHI: On February 3 this year, the Supreme Court issued an interim order restraining the Central and state governments from cutting down forest areas if there is no provision of compensatory land. This was the third consecutive order of the Supreme Court ever since the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 or FCA 2023 was enacted and challenged in the court. The amendment Act was meant to clarify and address concerns surrounding a swathe of deemed forests.

A deemed forest is defined as one that is not on the forest department’s records. However, several government records consider it as forest. About 1.99 lakh sq km of land are said to fall under the deemed forest category in the country.

The court's interim order came on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the FCA 2023, which the petitioners claim excludes nearly 1.99 lakh sq km of forest land from the definition of “forest”.

The petitions urged the court to strike down the amendments to save the forests.

The petitioners argued that the Supreme Court’s 1996 TN Godavarman judgment mandated the protection of forests regardless of classification or ownership or deemed forests. They cited the biennial ‘India State of Forest Report’, which takes all categories of forests into its sweep, including deemed forests. As per its latest report, tree cover accounts for 25.17% of the country’s geographical area.

A two-judge bench led by justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran on February 3 directed the Centre to submit a status report in three weeks. The court said it will not allow any reduction in forest area without compensatory land being provided. The next hearing is scheduled for March 4.

This was not the first interim order on the validity of FCA 2023. On February 19, 2024, the then Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, directed the government to go by the 1996 TN Godavarman verdict.

"Pending the completion of exercise by the administration of the State Governments and Union Territories, under Rule 16, the principles which are elucidated in the judgment of this court in TN Godavarman must be continued to be observed. As a matter of fact, it is evident that Rule 16 includes within its ambit forest-like areas to be identified by the expert committee, unclassed forest lands and community forest lands. In the interregnum therefore, while being guided by the provisions of the statute and those contained in Rule 16, the State Governments and UT administrations shall peremptorily ensure compliance with the ambit of expression "forest" as explained in the decision in TN Godarman," the 2024 order of the top court said.

It also directed the government to provide full data on deemed forests collated by State Expert Committees (SEC) constituted after the Godavarman verdict. All those records shall be compiled and digitised by the ministry and uploaded on its official website by April 15, 2024, the bench ordered. (see box: What is TN Godavarman judgment)

Though the government complied with the directive, experts and petitioners questioned the data's reliability. “What we found in the report uploaded on the website was unsubstantiated and sketchy with no proper collated data,” said Prakriti Srivastava, former Indian Forest Service officer and one of the main writ petitioners against the FCA 2023.

Prerna Singh Bindra, a well-known environmentalist and another petitioner, doubted whether all states prepared the reports with due diligence. “The one report we had of Kerala and later of Assam are indicative that most reports are generic, without geographic locations, boundaries and extent. They are poor, shoddy, sloppy jobs; lacking ground truthing and cadastral surveys,” she charged.