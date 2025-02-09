The other illegal migration in the Northeast—what's being overlooked?

GUWAHATI: The issue of illegal migration is in the spotlight. Again. The Supreme Court pulled up the Assam government last week following its submission that 63 declared foreigners could not be deported as their addresses were not available. The court issued an order seeking the initiation of the deportation process. Deportation, however, is a complex issue as it transcends the national boundary.

Supreme Court whiplash

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said those declared as foreigners should be deported immediately and not languish in detention centres indefinitely. “Once they are held to be foreigners, they should be deported immediately. You know their citizenship status, so how can you wait till their address is received?” the bench said, insisting on the next logical step after a person is declared as a foreigner.

The court asked the Assam government if it was waiting for some “muhurat” and ordered it to start the deportation process within two weeks and file a compliance affidavit.

But according to a senior Assam government official, any decision on deportation has to be taken by the Central government. “We have already written to the Government of India and we will write again. We cannot deport illegal immigrants because it is a Central subject. Therefore, any decision on the matter has to be taken by the Government of India. Deportation, if any, will be executed by the BSF. Secondly, the Bangladesh government will have to accept the persons we deport,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Housing illegal immigrants

Six district jails served as the detention centres before the country’s biggest such facility at Matia in western Assam’s Goalpara district opened in 2023. In August 2021, the state government had replaced the phraseology “detention centres” with considerably-softened “transit camps” to give them a “humane” touch.

Currently, the Matia transit camp is the only facility that houses the declared foreigners. The 63 in question are from among the 270 lodged here, mostly believed to be from Bangladesh and Myanmar (Rohingya Muslims). An estimated 750 others are out on bail after undergoing detention for at least two years. Many of them are fighting their cases in court. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court had issued an order directing the government to release those illegal immigrants, who spent more than two years in detention, subject to fulfilment of conditions, including submission of a verifiable address of stay after release.