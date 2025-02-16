Status of river Yamuna: Reimagining Delhi’s future

The status of the river Yamuna in the Delhi stretch is a reflection of our activities in the city. Delhi receives 90% of its fresh water supply from river Yamuna, river Ganga and the Bhakra storage (via western Yamuna canal). Delhi is endowed due to its proximity to the Ganga and Sutlej basins, which have helped the city address its rising water demand (currently at approximately 5,000 million litres per day).

Over the years, the contribution from these two river basins has increased significantly, yet most of the wastewater (treated or otherwise) drains into the Yamuna through 17 primary drains. Delhi has 18 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) to treat the sewage generated in different parts of the city.

The treated wastewater eventually flows to the Yamuna through the 17 drains, the largest being the Najafgarh drain. In addition, Najafgarh drain carries wastewater from Gurugram which drains into the Najafgarh jheel through the Badshahpur drain in Gurugram, Haryana. The direction of flow of all the 17 drains (erstwhile storm water drains) is towards the river Yamuna as it is located naturally at the lowest elevation in the city. Most of the water logging that the city faces during the monsoon season usually is also at these lowest elevations.