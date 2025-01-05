H-1B policy reforms might favour Indian professionals and businesses

BENGALURU: With the introduction of reforms to the H-1B visa program, tech professionals in India hope it will benefit them in the long run. On January 17, the reforms will take effect and present significant advantages for these techies. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, H-1B specialty occupations include fields such as architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts.

Somdutta Singh, investor with Karma holdings and a serial entrepreneur, says one of the most notable changes is the increased flexibility for US employers to hire global talent, which is particularly beneficial given that Indians accounted for a staggering 72.3% of H-1B visas issued in 2023.

This heightened demand for skilled workers from India is expected to create more opportunities for aspiring applicants. “Moreover, the introduction of self-sponsorship for entrepreneurs marks a transformative shift; Indian innovators can now establish their businesses in the US without needing to first secure employment with another company. This reform not only fosters entrepreneurship but also enhances the potential for job creation and economic growth in both countries,” Singh, who is also the founder and CEO of Assiduus said.

The streamlined application process aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles, making it easier for applicants to navigate the complexities of securing a visa. The proposed merit-based distribution system, which could eliminate the per-country cap on H-1B visas, may further reduce wait times and improve the chances of obtaining permanent residency for Indian applicants. However, there are potential downsides to consider. Singh says while a merit-based system may seem advantageous, it could lead to increased competition among highly skilled workers globally, making it more challenging for individual Indian applicants. Although entrepreneurs can self-sponsor their visas, initial limitations such as an 18-month validity period may pose challenges in establishing long-term business operations.