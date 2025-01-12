How the Data Protection Act will impact you, personally

NEW DELHI: After years of deliberations and several drafts, a comprehensive digital personal data protection law is closer to reality. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology released its regulations on the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules on January 5. The Act, which outlines how companies and government agencies should handle digital personal data, is open for consultation until February 18.

The Act was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 3, 2023, and was passed in the Lower House on August 7. It was then introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 9 and passed the same day. It became the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, following the President's approval on August 11. The DPDP Act applies only to data processed digitally and does not apply to analogue data processing.

Why do we need a data protection law

Over the past decade, India has experienced exponential growth in digital adoption, with millions of people relying on online services and social media platforms for various aspects of their lives. The absence of a comprehensive data protection law in India has left citizens vulnerable to data breaches, identity theft, and other forms of cyber exploitation. The DPDP Act 2023 aims to address these concerns by providing a clear framework for data protection. It ensures that companies obtain permission before collecting and using personal data. It also mandates that they collect only the data necessary for their operations and take adequate measures to keep personal data safe and secure.

Built-in protection

The Act mandates that digital platforms get user permission before using their personal information. These platforms must also provide clear ways for users to withdraw their consent, access information about how their data is being used, update or delete their data, address grievances, nominate representatives, and file complaints with the Data Protection Board (DPB). Platforms can also use independent consent managers to help collect and manage user permissions. In the event of a data leak, companies must inform individuals within a specified timeframe about its extent and the steps to contain it.

Working process

A data principal — any child or adult — gives consent through a consent manager. A consent manager is a registered person or entity with the DPB, acting as a single point of contact to help individuals give, manage, review, and withdraw consent using an accessible, transparent, and interoperable platform. The consent manager serves as an intermediary to facilitate the consent process. This role is similar to that of account aggregators under the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines.

The content so collected is processed by a data fiduciary, which is any person or organisation that determines the purpose and means of processing personal data. Non-compliance with the DPDP Rules could result in fines ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 250 crore, depending on the severity of the violation, as outlined in the DPDP Act.