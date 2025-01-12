Unlocking potential of India-US nuclear deal

NEW DELHI: When dealing with major powers, context is everything. The farewell visit of the US National Security Adviser to India, aimed at finalising certain details of ongoing nuclear and high-technology cooperation, brought the landmark 2008 civil nuclear deal back into focus. The deal, finalised after three years of complex negotiations, marked a turning point where both sides overcame past hesitations and the bitterness of their nuclear history, aiming to set their strategic relationship on an irreversible course.

However, nearly two decades after the pact was signed, certain hurdles remain in realising its full potential, primarily due to issues related to India’s nuclear liability law and several key Indian atomic institutions still being on the US blacklist (entity list).

Significance of the India-US nuclear deal of 2008

The deal ended India's long winter of nuclear isolation as it refrained from signing the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which New Delhi considers discriminatory, and paved the way for civil nuclear cooperation with other countries. The US played a significant role in India’s nuclear and space programmes in the decades following the country’s independence, but India stayed away from developing nuclear weapons. The global nuclear landscape, however, changed after 1968.

The NPT signed that year, was an agreement between major nuclear and non-nuclear powers aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear technology. Though it didn’t prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, it was a significant achievement, at times a convenient tool, for arms control advocates, including the US to come after India following New Delhi's nuclear tests in 1974 and 1998.

Following the NPT, several export control and arms control regimes were established, including the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) in 1974, which comprised a group of countries working to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons through export controls and guidelines. The Wassenaar Arrangement (WA), formed in 1996, is a voluntary agreement between countries to regulate the export of conventional arms and dual-use goods and technologies. The Australia Group, created in 1984, is an informal arrangement that helps exporting or transshipping countries minimise the risk of contributing to the proliferation of chemical and biological weapons (CBW).

The non-proliferation discussions of the 1990s led to India being denied access to critical dual-use technologies, and the 1998 nuclear tests worsened the situation. However, on the positive side, these challenges also created an opportunity for India and the US to engage in dialogue, looking at the ways to resolve their differences over nuclear and technology-related issues.

The India-US nuclear deal stands as the pinnacle of these conversations and engagements, serving as a foundation for deeper cooperation in high-tech fields during the Modi-Obama and Modi-Trump administrations. But the next major step forward came with the launch of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCTE), unveiled by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in 2022.