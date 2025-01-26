Sivagalai rewrites the past: Time travel on an iron spear

SIVAGALAI: Thirteen years ago, the quiet village of Sivagalai in Tamil Nadu harboured a secret — a history buried beneath its dusty expanse, waiting to be discovered. It was A Manickam, a history teacher with an insatiable curiosity, who stumbled upon fragments of an ancient past during his morning walks. Little did he know that his quest to collect pottery, iron tools, and stone objects scattered across the land would one day place his village on the global archaeological map. From modest beginnings, his discovery would soon rewrite the history of the Iron Age in Tamil Nadu.

When Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Thursday that the Iron Age began on Tamil soil 5,300 years ago, it was primarily due to the findings from Sivagalai. The report, Antiquity of Iron - Recent Radiometric Dates from Tamil Nadu, released by the CM, highlighted that charcoal samples found alongside iron objects in burial urns at Sivagalai were as old as 3345 BCE. The dating of these samples confirmed that iron technology in Tamil Nadu dates back to the 4th millennium BCE.

A Manickam, a history teacher at Sri Kumara Gurubara Swamigal Higher Secondary School in Srivaikuntam, embarked on a journey that would span over a decade. It all started with a fascination for ancient artefacts—stone tools, metal objects, and pottery—that he discovered in Sivagalai. What began as a personal interest soon turned into a mission to uncover the rich history of his village, which failed to attract the attention of archaeologists and historians despite its potential significance.