EXPLAINER | Is India’s food security under threat from China?

NEW DELHI: Bapu Salunke, a 43-year-old grape grower based in Nashik, is increasingly worried about the rising prices of water-soluble fertilizers (WSF), which are essential for growing high-quality grapes suitable for export. The price of WSF has surged up to 30% and is expected to rise further in September when the grape growing season begins.

Water-soluble fertilizers, which are easily absorbed by plants, can be applied through drippers, sprinklers, or foliar spray, delivering nutrients directly to the plants rather than through the soil. “WSF sellers are accusing China of choking off its supply to India,” said a concerned Salunke, whose family's subsistence relies heavily on grape exports. Rising input costs will render him and many other growers uncompetitive in the international market.

China's actions are impacting not only India’s automotive industry but also its agricultural sector. After surprising the automobile market by limiting the supply of rare earth magnets, China has now restricted the supply of key ingredients for WSF used in India's horticulture sector.

These restrictions could threaten the viability of India's booming horticulture industry, which contributes approximately one-third of the agricultural GDP. Major horticulture crops that would be affected include grapes, pomegranates, bananas, and those grown in polyhouses for export. Foliar spray is also used on crops like wheat to sustain their nutrient levels.