'Classrooms in turmoil': Supreme Court’s 15 commandments to shield students from despair

Pressure of competitive exams

India’s education system, particularly its competitive examination framework, has long been associated with intense psychological pressure on students. The court said education has now been reduced to a “high-stakes race”, where students face relentless performance metrics, societal expectations, and institutional rigidity, often at the cost of their mental well-being.

The 2022 NCRB data of 13,044 student suicides marks a significant rise from 5,425 student suicides in 2001, with a 99% increase in male student suicides and a 92% increase in female suicides over the past decade. Alarmingly, 2,248 of these deaths were directly attributed to examination failures. "In this paradigm, life becomes a series of tests, and failure is seen not as a part of growth but as a devastating end," said the bench.

A catalyst for broader reforms

The court quashed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order and transferred the investigation of the student's death to the CBI. The court found compelling evidence of investigative failures, hasty probe by police, discrepancies in CCTV footage of the hostel building from where the girl fell off, medical negligence, forensic lapses, and conflict of interest. The same medical officer served as autopsy surgeon, chemical analyst, and inquiry committee member, compromising objectivity.

The plea of the girl's father had argued that the authorities' failure to properly evaluate forensic samples from the deceased's body and their classification of the suspicious death as suicide was illegal, arbitrary, and totally unjustified. The high court in February 2024 disposed of his petition by stating that since there are two FIR registered in two different states — Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal (where the appellant is based) — the prayer seeking transfer of the case to CBI was beyond the jurisdiction of the high court. But the Supreme Court said these lapses justified transferring the investigation to the CBI to ensure impartiality and restore public confidence. The court emphasised that such transfers are exceptional but are warranted in cases of clear investigative failures.

Addressing an epidemic

The court then went proactive, issuing 15 interim guidelines under Articles 32 (enforcement of fundamental rights) and 141 (treating the court's pronouncement as law) of the Constitution to address the “suicide epidemic.” The bench recalled how the judgment in the Vishaka versus State of Rajasthan addressed the legislative vacuum on sexual harassment in the workplace under Article 141, and is now "celebrated" as the 'Vishaka Guidelines'.

Implementation and accountability

The court directed all states and Union Territories to notify rules within two months for registering private coaching centres and enforcing these guidelines. District-level monitoring committees, chaired by District Magistrates, have been tasked to oversee compliance and handle complaints. The Union government must file a compliance affidavit within 90 days, detailing implementation steps and the status of the national Task Force on Mental Health, established earlier in Amit Kumar versus Union of India, 2025. This task force, led by Justice (Retd.) Ravindra Bhat, is working on formulating a comprehensive framework, and the court’s latest guidelines are designed to complement its ongoing work.

Implications and challenges

The Supreme Court’s order is a landmark step toward prioritising student mental health, recognising it as an integral part of the right to life under Article 21. By invoking international obligations, such as the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the WHO’s Mental Health Action Plan, the court's order helps align India’s approach to student suicides with global standards.

The guidelines address both immediate needs (e.g., helplines, safety measures) and systemic issues (e.g., inclusivity, parental sensitisation), offering a holistic framework. However, implementation of these guidelines pose several challenges.

India’s education sector is vast and diverse. Smaller schools and coaching centres may struggle to appoint qualified counsellors or fund training programmes. The lack of trained mental health professionals — India has only 0.3 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 people, as per WHO estimates — could hinder compliance.

Additionally, cultural stigma around mental health may deter students and parents from seeking help. The success of these guidelines will depend on robust enforcement, adequate funding, and public awareness campaigns.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s speaking order has turned over a new leaf in addressing India’s student suicide crisis. By linking an individual tragedy to systemic failures, the court has issued a clarion call for reform. The guidelines, rooted in constitutional and international mandates, aim to transform educational institutions into safe, supportive spaces. While the national Task Force’s final recommendations are awaited, these interim measures provide a critical safety net.

As India grapples with the loss of over 13,000 student lives annually, the judgment underscores a simple truth: education should nurture, not destroy, young minds. The onus now lies on governments, institutions, and society to translate these directives into meaningful action, ensuring no more lives are lost to despair