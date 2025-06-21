EXPLAINER | Radioactive contamination concerns at N-sites in Iran

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission defines radioactive contamination as "Undesirable radioactive material (with a potentially harmful effect) that is either airborne or deposited in (or on the surface of) structures, objects, soil, water, or living organisms (people, animals, or plants) in a concentration that may harm people, equipment, or the environment."

Under international law, nuclear facilities can’t be touched even during war. This is because strikes on nuclear sites could release deadly radiation that can kill people or affect their health.

Of the sites that Israel hit so far, the highest risk of radiation may be at the Natanz enrichment facility. Natanz has six above-ground buildings and three underground. The Israeli strikes destroyed the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, which produced uranium enriched up to 60% purity. No damage was detected in the main Fuel Enrichment Plant located underground. However, the loss of power may have rendered the underground part also ineffective. IAEA has ruled out any radiation outside the site.

Uranium ore in itself is not highly radioactive, but it can be a source of high radiation exposure after enrichment of the fissile isotope uranium-235 (U-235) component. Raw uranium ore has less than 1% U-235 and enrichment is the process to increase its proportion. It is done using centrifuges that spin at extremely high speeds, separating U-235 by removing other impurities. A high percentage of U-235 is needed for manufacturing nuclear weapons but it poses greater danger to human health.

The U-235 isotope and its ‘decay products’ emit three types of radiation – alpha particles, beta particles, and gamma rays. While the first two are relatively harmless – alpha can’t penetrate skin and beta can be stopped by a layer of clothing– gamma rays can penetrate the human body, damage the DNA, and even cause cancer. Only a very thick layer of concrete or lead can stop the highly energetic, penetrating Gamma rays.

The worrisome factor about uranium is that it is highly toxic. Its dust particles in air, food, or water can be dangerous to humans. If ingested, it can produce adverse health effects including damage to the kidneys.

Fortunately, so far, no such exposure has been reported. The IAEA raised concerns about Alpha particles inside the Natanz facility but said they are ‘manageable’ with appropriate radiation protection measures. Only when the conflict ends and the agency’s inspectors can reach the affected sites, can the real dangers be known.