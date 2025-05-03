Indus Waters Treaty: Why India wants to re-negotiate it

India placed the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance after the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam where 25 male tourists from 14 different states were selectively killed on the basis of their religion. The massacre shook every moral fibre of the otherwise polarised polity in the country and beyond, uniting them in anger and grief.

As Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah eloquently said in a special session of the state assembly, “This was not just an attack on people from one state — it was an attack on the very soul of India. The victims hailed from across India, from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, from Kerala to J&K. The whole country has been affected by this attack.” J&K observed a total bandh against terror for the first time in decades, as the attack emptied it of its main source of revenue at the peak of the tourist season. The carnage prompted the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the country's apex national security body, to weaponise the IWT and put it on hold till “Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.” It was among a raft of other measures to put the enemy on the mat.