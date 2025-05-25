Why Chicken's Neck is a perennial security challenge

The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal that connects India’s mainland to its northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya, collectively known as the Seven Sisters. This land bridge, just about 22 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, lies between Nepal to the north and Bangladesh to the south.

Its geographical fragility and criticality have earned it the nickname “Chicken’s Neck” in strategic and military circles. Any disruption in this corridor — be it from military conflict, natural disaster, or internal unrest — would sever India’s northeastern states from the rest of the country.