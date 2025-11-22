Presidential Reference: Legislative space of states just got shrunk

Why the reference

On May 13, the President referred 14 questions to the Supreme Court under its special advisory jurisdiction under Article 143(1) involving powers of Governors under Article 200 and the President under Article 201. These questions arose following a two-judge bench (Pardiwala judgment) decision in April last to impose strict timelines (one month or three months) for Governors and President to act on Bills. If the Pardiwala verdict sought to protect the exercise of democracy from mindless gubernatorial delay, the Gavai-led bench ring-fenced the Constitution from creative interpretation and improvisation, and restored the grandeur of those holding titular positions.

Pardiwala judgment

In April 2025, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ruled in the Tamil Nadu versus Governor of TN case that under Article 200, a Governor cannot indefinitely withhold assent to a Bill. The court declared the TN Governor's action of withholding assent to 10 Bills "illegal" and deemed them assented to, making them law. The judgment claimed that there was no constitutional scope for inaction by the Governor when a Bill is presented for assent, rejecting the concept of "pocket veto" under Article 200.

The Pardiwala bench ruled that the TN Governor acted illegally and unconstitutionally by delaying assent to 10 Bills passed by the state legislature and by reserving them for the President after the Bills were passed for the second time. This "amounted to a violation of Article 200 of the Constitution and the Governor failed to act in accordance with constitutional norms and ministerial advice".

*The bench said that the Constitution does not recognise a "pocket veto" or "absolute veto" by the Governor under Article 200. The Governor is "constitutionally obligated to act on Bills presented for assent within a reasonable timeframe and cannot withhold assent indefinitely or simply withhold assent without returning the Bill for reconsideration" as required by the proviso in Article 200.

* The reservation of Bills for the President must happen at the first instance itself and cannot be done after a Bill is re-enacted, unless the Bill is in a different shape.

*It prescribed specific timelines (such as one month or three months) for the Governor to act on Bills, rejecting any "unchecked discretion".

President's 14 questions

These questions centred on: Governor’s powers under Article 200 (assent, withholding, returning or reserving Bills); President’s role under Article 201; whether timelines can be judicially prescribed; whether ‘deemed assent’ is possible; whether the Governor is bound by aid and advice of the cabinet; whether actions under Articles 200 and 201 are justiciable; and whether the Supreme Court’s earlier 2025 decision in State of Tamil Nadu versus Governor of Tamil Nadu had already answered these questions.

Maintainability of the reference

Political parties opposing the Presidential reference argued that the reference was mala fide, and that it was an indirect attempt to appeal the Pardiwala verdict against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and that Article 143 cannot be used to revisit a judgment already delivered. Article 141 of the Constitution states that the law declared by the Supreme Court is binding on all courts within India.

The opposing parties, mainly states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, submitted that "the reference was not maintainable, and ought to be declined and returned unanswered in entirety." It was also argued that the reference seeks formulation of general standards for constitutional authorities to follow, and that the Supreme Court had held that a reference must be refused when it is vague, hypothetical, speculative, general and omnibus (Special Courts Bill 1978).

The Gavai-led bench rejected all objections, and said Article 143 invokes a “constitutional dialogue” between the Executive and the Judiciary, and that it is the court’s institutional responsibility to clarify constitutional roles where genuine doubts exist. It said that a "state of doubt, or confusion, has arisen in relation to the State of Tamil Nadu versus Governor (April 8, 2025)." The court held that in the 15 previous Presidential references, the SC had, barring two exceptions, always answered them under Article 143(1).

Constitutional principles

At the heart of the reference lies Article 200, which prescribes the powers and procedures available to a Governor when a Bill is passed by the State legislature and sent to him for assent. The bench cited historical constitutional debates and earlier Supreme Court precedents for its interpretation of Article 200. It was of the opinion that constitutionally, the Governor has only three options when a Bill is sent to him for assent:

1.Grant assent: Approve the Bill as passed, allowing it to become law

2. Withhold assent: Return the Bill to the legislature with comments

3. Reserve the Bill for President’s consideration: Request reconsideration by sending the Bill back, after communicating the Governor’s concerns. If the state legislature passes the Bill again, with or without amendments, the Governor can then either assent or reserve the Bill for the President, owing to an interpretative reading of Article 201.

However, it added that the Governor’s powers do not include "unfettered or indefinite withholding of assent" or indefinite inaction on Bills. Indefinite withholding without a reason violates the spirit of federalism, it emphasised.

Governor’s discretion

The bench opined that the Governor enjoys constitutional discretion in choosing an option and is not bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers while exercising this discretion. Its reasoning on Article 200 rests on its reading of Article 163 and several Constitution bench judgments. Article 163 establishes the general rule that the Governor acts on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, except in situations where the Constitution requires the exercise of independent judgment. The bench emphasised that such "discretion" may be either expressly stated or arise by necessary implication. This reasoning is important because the text of Article 200 does not explicitly use the word “discretion”, yet the bench inferred that discretion is embedded in it.

To support this, the bench drew from earlier Constitution Bench rulings. In 'Samsher Singh vs State of Punjab', the majority recognised that certain functions, such as reserving a Bill for the President, require the Governor to act irrespective of ministerial advice. The 'MP Special Police Establishment case' further clarified that ‘discretion’ is not confined only to situations where the Constitution explicitly employs that term; "otherwise, Article 163(2) would be rendered useless". Article 163(2) says that there can be matters where the Governor can act in his discretion even though the Constitution has not expressly so provided.

The MP Special Police ruling affirmed that constitutional duties demanding impartiality cannot be left to the advice of a "potentially biased" Council of Ministers. The Nabam Rebia case reinforced this view, explicitly noting that Article 200 is one of the functions where discretion exists, either expressly or impliedly. The Gavai-led bench endorsed this reasoning.

The court further rejected the contrary interpretation in the Pardiwala verdict and found that it relied on a partial reading of Shamsher Singh case, overlooking relevant Constitution bench rulings. The bench explained why discretion at the Article 200 stage is constitutionally necessary. Many provisions—such as Articles 31A, 31C, 254(2), 288(2) and 360—require a Bill to be reserved for the President before it becomes law. The President cannot act unless the Governor first exercises this function, and the state cabinet may have political reasons to avoid such scrutiny. Therefore, leaving this decision entirely to ministerial advice would disrupt the constitutional scheme and undermine federal checks and balances, it reasoned.

'Deemed assent' and timelines

A key controversy was the Pardiwala ruling’s formulation that assent to Bills would be ‘deemed’ granted if the Governor or President failed to act within fixed deadlines. The Justice Gavai-led bench rejected the concept. It held that Articles 200 and 201 do not prescribe any timelines for action by Governors or the President.

The bench reasoned, through its re-reading of Purushothaman Nambudiri versus State of Kerala, that the imposition of timelines by courts would infringe on the separation of powers and federal autonomy, violating a “basic feature” of the Constitution. It said that the absence of a timeline for assent in Articles 200 and 201 "was by way of deliberate constitutional design". It noted that the Constituent Assembly deliberately omitted time limits, entrusting Governors and the President with discretion. "Despite H.V. Kamath’s remarks (Constituent Assembly Debates on Article 111 in 1949) in support of a fixed timeline to encourage prompt action, there is conspicuous absence of any timeline in Article 111 of the Constitution, as adopted in 1950. A similar logic would apply to Article 200, in relation to the Governor’s function," it said.

On the concept of deemed assent, the bench termed it "antithetical not only to the spirit of the Constitution, but also specifically, the doctrine of separation of powers". The concept of deemed assent or deemed consent after expiry of a judicially set deadline, as declared by the Pardiwala bench under Article 142, was outlawed. The bench opined that such deemed assent would amount to "judicial overreach and usurpation of executive functions, violating the separation of powers doctrine fundamental to the Constitution".

"We have no hesitation in concluding that the concept of deemed assent of pending Bills by the Court in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 142, is virtually a takeover of the role, and function, of a separate constitutional authority. The reliance on Article 142, cannot lead to supplanting constitutional provisions itself," the bench said.

Did the reference try to overturn the Pardiwala verdict? Opponents argued that the reference was a "disguised appeal". The court disagreed. It held that "The President may refer a question even if the court has decided a similar question earlier, so long as the new question “has arisen or is likely to arise” and is not merely an appeal. Article 143 cannot be used to overturn earlier judgments, but here the court was not revisiting facts or parties, rather it was clarifying general constitutional ambiguities, the bench said.

Judicial review and immunity

Article 361 provides personal immunity to the President and Governors, holding that they cannot be made answerable to any court for their official acts. The bench clarified that this provision does not extend to remove all judicial scrutiny of their actions. Instead, it bars proceedings against the President or Governor, but does not foreclose any review regarding legality or mala fides of official action (eg, in context of proclamation of President’s Rule). The power of limited judicial review for "unreasonable inaction" is thus maintained.

Justiciability before Bills become law

The bench held that judicial review over a Bill that has not received assent is constitutionally barred, and that review and further challenges are permissible only after the law is enacted. Underlining the principle of separation of powers, the bench said only upon a Bill becoming law can its validity be challenged through judicial review; not before.

Seeking SC opinion

On whether the President must seek the Supreme Court's opinion every time a Bill is reserved for her consideration under Article 200, as prescribed by the Pardiwala bench, the court clarified that such a reference is not required. The President's satisfaction under Article 201 is sufficient, but a reference under Article 143 remains a discretionary tool should more guidance be needed.

Indian federalism

All states are entitled to determine their legislative policy subject to the constitutional provisions and framework, the bench notes. No one description - federal, quasi federal, federalism with unitary bias, pragmatic federalism, cooperative federalism or asymmetrical federalism, captures the nature of Indian federalism in its entirety, but each contributes to a unique perspective of understanding the nature of Indian federalism, it adds. However, it would be against the principle of federalism and a derogation of the powers of the state legislatures to permit the Governor to withhold a Bill without following the dialogic process in the first proviso to Article 200. The first proviso initiates a constitutional conversation between the institution of the Governor and the House. The option to reserve the Bill for the consideration of the President, too, shows the cooperative spirit of federalism, and the checks-and-balances model the Constitution has envisaged, the bench suggests.