'No lessons learned': Poison cough syrup stalks children

No lessons learned

Experts say the fact that India still reports cough syrup deaths shows that no lessons have been learnt from past mistakes, despite previous fact-finding teams giving clear directions as to what should be done to prevent deaths.

In the latest incident, the Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals based in Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu, was found to contain DEG beyond the permissible limits. The owner of the pharmaceutical company, G Ranganathan, 75, has since been arrested and faces serious charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, drug adulteration, and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The Tamil Nadu government is likely to cancel the company’s licence.

Experts see a similar cycle of reaction whenever such tragedies strike. In the latest incident, first came denial (that DEG was not detected); then arrest (doctor who prescribed the drug arrested in Madhya Pradesh), followed by suspensions (of the MP Deputy Controller and two drug inspectors from the Food and Drugs Administration), transfers (of the MP Drug Controller); and blame game.

“It is pathetic that people have such a short memory. No one was bothered when so many children were dying over the past month in Madhya Pradesh. We are still grappling with the same situation. No lessons have been learned,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, who was in 1986 attached to J J Hospital in Mumbai, where 14 people died due to glycerol.

“It is a shame that despite India being called the pharmacy of the world, we are seeing cough syrup-linked deaths,” said Ravi Udaya Bhaskar, honorary director-general, All India Drugs Control Officers' Confederation

Weak quality control

Prashant Reddy, co-author of The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India, said that children are dying because manufacturers of these cough syrups are not conducting the required testing for DEG contamination. According to the Drugs Rules 1945, manufacturers are required to conduct testing on each batch of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products before they are released into the market.

“Ideally, the government should be conducting inquiries to determine what is going wrong. That rarely happens,” Reddy said.

Dr Sangeeta Sharma, professor and head, Neuropsychopharmacology at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, explained that contamination usually occurs when poor-quality or adulterated raw materials (such as glycerine) or industrial-grade raw materials are used instead of pharmaceutical-grade raw materials and then are not adequately tested.

In some cases, manufacturers skip or falsify mandatory batch testing or do not have adequate infrastructure for testing, she said. This was also noted in the aftermath of the MP and Rajasthan incidents.

Flagging this issue, the Drug Controller General of India, Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, issued an advisory on October 7. Without naming any company, the advisory said some pharma units have failed to follow the rule to test every batch of medicinal ingredients.

Experts also cite unsafe supply chains, which help contaminated raw materials enter production unchecked.