Why cross-border terror has Afghanistan and Pakistan's address

Rapid escalation

Following the initial Khyber strike, Pakistan launched further attacks inside Afghan territory on October 9, targeting TTP positions in Kabul, Khost, Jalalabad, and Paktika. Its jets and drones targeted key TTP commanders, including the outfit’s chief Noor Wali Mehsud. The TTP chief escaped unhurt as he was travelling in an armoured vehicle, but over 40 civilians were reportedly injured in the Kabul attack and considerable structural damage was inflicted on the Afghan border.

On October 11-12, Taliban forces struck Pakistani border posts in at least five provinces. Pakistan responded with airstrikes in Kandahar and Helmand provinces, killing some Taliban fighters. Finally, a ceasefire brokered by Saudi Arabia and Qatar was announced on October 15. Yet, Pakistan kept up its attacks, including the bombing of Paktika, killing three Afghanistani cricketers.

Root cause

Tensions worsened after Islamabad demanded that Kabul take action against the TTP elements operating from Afghan territory. However, the Afghan Taliban’s stated position is that the Pakistan Taliban is not present on its soil, so the question of acting against the outfit doesn’t arise. According to some estimates, as many as 2,500 Pakistani security personnel have been killed by the TTP in the first nine months of 2025 alone. Besides, TTP fighters have systematically targeting Chinese projects in Pakistan.

Early this month, Afghan Taliban launched armed raids on border posts along the Durand Line in response to Pakistan’s bombing in Kabul and a market in the country’s east. For the Taliban, Pakistan’s violating its airspace is an affront to its sovereignty, which will not be tolerated. It said independence and respect are non-negotiable.

Short-term objectives

Strategically, Islamabad’s repeated strikes on TTP strongholds aim to weaken the outfit and pressure Kabul to curb cross-border militancy. Politically, the Pakistan government faced intense domestic pressure after thousands of security personnel were killed in ambush and suicide attacks. So, it was forced to go after the TTP. As for the Afghan regime, it considers its military response would provide it a rallying point domestically to consolidate power. Significantly, Afghanistan also reportedly snubbed Pakistan by denying visa to its Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and ISI chief Asim Malik, not just once but thrice.