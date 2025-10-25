La Niña’s impact on Indian winters: A closer look

As Northwest India entered October, coinciding with the annual festive season of Dussehra, people began to feel a chill in the air, especially at night. Many started reducing their fan speeds and wrapping themselves in sheets. This change in temperature reminded some of October 2020 when Delhi experienced its coldest month since 1962, with a mean minimum temperature of 17.2°C.

In contrast to the warmest October recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) last year, this year’s unusual cold in October suggests a potentially colder winter ahead, one of the coldest in decades. This October, weather scientists observed that Delhi’s maximum temperatures have mostly been lower than normal, while minimum temperatures have remained above average.

In the second week of the month, the season’s first spell of western disturbance impacted the Northwest region, resulting in heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Himalayas including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Cold winds sweeping across the plains caused both maximum and minimum temperatures to drop to record lows for a week. The maximum temperatures dipped to the range of 26°C to 30°C, while minimum temperatures ranged from 18°C to 19°C for over 10 days, in contrast to the average mean maximum temperature of 31°C to 33°C and an average mean minimum temperature of 19°C to 22°C during October.

The sudden and consistent drop in temperatures led to concerns about a colder winter arriving alongside heightened air pollution levels in Northern India, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic plain.

People’s apprehensions are not without reason. Global meteorological agencies, including the IMD, have warned of a higher likelihood of a potential La Niña event, characterised by cooler-than-average temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean region. This potential La Niña could result in colder and more severe winters for northern India, prolonging cold spells.

Scientists say La Niña enhances the influence of western disturbances and westerly winds over North India. Moreover, colder air masses from higher latitudes like Siberia and Central Asia penetrate further south into northern India due to a north-south trough in the upper atmosphere, the Himalayan region is expected to experience heavier snowfall. This could lead to disruptive cold winds affecting the daily lives of millions.

Besides, La Niña is also associated with a wetter-than-normal northeast monsoon season, particularly affecting Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh, while central India may experience drier conditions.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD declared a higher possibility of La Niña conditions this coming winter. It reported the presence of neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions over the equatorial Pacific region and noted that predictions from its model, Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) and other global climate models indicate an increased likelihood of La Niña during the upcoming months. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), have already announced the return of La Niña in September 2025. However, the European Copernicus Climate Service has predicted weaker La Niña conditions, which may lead to a warmer winter or conditions similar to previous years.