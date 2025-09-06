Why Supreme Court's TET ruling is a hard lesson for teachers

In a landmark ruling with sweeping implications for India’s school education system, the Supreme Court recently made it mandatory for in-service teachers of Classes 1 to 8 in non-minority schools to clear the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) within two years. The court held that its ruling applies even to those appointed before the TET mandate was introduced in 2011. This means lakhs of teachers working in government, aided, and private schools will have to pass the test if they want to keep their jobs. Failure to comply will result in compulsory retirement with terminal benefits, according to the SC’s order. Only those who have less than five years until retirement are exempt from taking the test. But they won’t be eligible for promotions without TET. All fresh appointments will have TET as a mandatory requirement.

Right to Education

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, commonly referred to as the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, made education up to 14 years of age a fundamental right under Article 21A of the Constitution. It created the need to ensure minimum teaching standards for Classes I to VIII. For this, Section 23 of the Act empowered the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to prescribe qualifications for teachers, and in 2010 the Council issued notifications making the qualifications mandatory for appointment in government, aided, and private schools.

NCTE guidelines in 2011 germinated the TET to establish a uniform national benchmark for teacher quality, replacing the earlier system in which recruitment rules varied across states. This raised a key question: should teachers appointed before 2011 also be required to pass the TET to continue in service or to qualify for promotions? The issue became more complex in 2014, when the Supreme Court held that minority institutions were exempt from the Right to Education Act in the Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust case. The exemption had, until now, at least partially shielded them from the TET requirement -- a matter reopened in the current proceedings.

Legal challenges

The two central questions -- whether the TET applies to minority institutions and whether pre-2011 teachers must clear it -- led to multiple petitions in various high courts resulting in conflicting decisions.

The Bombay High Court in September 2017 ruled that the TET is mandatory for minority institutions, but the Madras High Court in 2023 held that it is not mandatory for in-service teachers appointed before July 2011, especially considering that the TET doesn’t guarantee employment besides its low pass rate. In another case, the Madurai division bench of Madras High Court ruled that the TET is mandatory for appointment in all educational institutions, including minority institutions in April 2025.

The Supreme Court, in its latest ruling, said its order will remain outside the purview of minority schools till a larger bench takes its call.