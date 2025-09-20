Rehabilitating Manipur: Challenges in returning displaced people from relief camps

How open is “reopened” National Highway 2

Manipur has two national Highways: 2 and 37. National Highway 2, which enters from nagaland, is Manipur’s lifeline. National Highway-37 enters the state from Assam’s Barak Valley. It is a longer route and less preferred by commuters as well as transporters.

On September 4, the Press Information Bureau issued a statement, stating that the KZC has “decided today to open the national Highway 2 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods”.

The decision followed a series of meetings that KZC had with the Ministry of Home Affairs in new Delhi. However, two days later, two umbrella organisations of Kuki-Zo rebel groups said KZC’s appeal was specifically confined to the Kangpokpi stretch, “aimed at encouraging cooperation with central security forces to ensure the safe passage of essential goods.”

After the PM left the state, the KZC issued a “clarification to the Meitei public regarding false claims and misinterpretations of our recent statement on national Highway NH 2”.

The organisation said it had not declared the reopening of NH-2 and no free movement had been permitted on this route. “…As there is still no settlement or agreement on the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, no one from either side must cross the buffer zone under any circumstances… Any violation will only lead to serious consequences and further deterioration of peace and security,” the KZC warned.

Everyone agrees that the reopening of NH 2 could be the first step towards restoring peace and normalcy although in the light of the ethnic divide and underlying tension, Meiteis are unlikely to use this road anytime soon even if there is an understanding.

Progress of reconciliation efforts

The nagas are one of the three major communities of Manipur. Earlier, the Centre had involved naga leaders to broker peace between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos but did not get any success.

A notable effort for reconciliation was made on August 8 this year when the Thadou Inpi Manipur, the apex civil society organisation representing the Thadou tribe, held a closeddoor meeting with major Meitei groups in Imphal. the meeting was dubbed “historic.”

The Thadous, who resent being tagged as Kukis, too were affected by the conflict. that was for the first time after the conflict that they had stepped into the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley.