Kanwar Yatra, its faith, history and scale

What is the Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken during the holy month of Shrawan. Devotees collect water from the Ganga and carry it in decorated bamboo Kanwars suspended across their shoulders. Walking barefoot, they travel to Shiva temples where they offer the sacred water in a ritual known as Jalabhishek.

Why is it held during Shrawan?

Shrawan is considered the holiest month for the worship of Lord Shiva. Offering Ganga water to Shiva during this period is believed to bring spiritual merit and fulfil prayers.

What's new this year?

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has focused on identifying establishments along Kanwar routes, more strictly enforcing restrictions on meat and liquor outlets, strengthening traffic management, tightening security and improving coordination with neighbouring states.

Which states see the largest number of Kanwariyas?

Uttar Pradesh attracts the highest number of Kanwariyas, followed by Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi. During Shrawan, highways across western Uttar Pradesh turn into long streams of saffron-clad pilgrims heading towards Shiva temples.

Who was the first Kanwariya?

There is no single accepted tradition. Hindu mythology offers three widely followed beliefs.

Theory 1: Lord Ram

According to one tradition, Lord Ram carried Ganga water from Sultanganj in present-day Bihar to Deoghar in Jharkhand and offered it to Lord Shiva. The journey is linked to King Bhagiratha bringing the Ganga to Earth.

Theory 2: Ravana

Another belief holds that Ravana, one of Shiva's greatest devotees, carried Ganga water from Haridwar to Pura Mahadev Temple in present-day Baghpat after Shiva consumed the poison released during Samudra Manthan.

Theory 3: Lord Parashuram

A third tradition credits Lord Parashuram with bringing Ganga water from Brajghat at Garhmukteshwar and offering it at Pura Mahadev Temple after severe penance dedicated to Lord Shiva.

What are the different types of Kanwar Yatra?

Though every Kanwariya carries Ganga water, the pilgrimage is performed in different ways.

Bol Bam Kanwar: The most common form. Pilgrims may rest, but the Kanwar must never touch the ground.

Khadi Kanwar: The Kanwar always remains upright. A helper supports it whenever the pilgrim rests.

Jhula Kanwar: The Kanwar is specially designed with pots hanging on both sides and is suspended whenever the pilgrim stops.

What is unique about Dak Kanwar?

Dak Kanwariyas complete the journey without stopping after collecting Ganga water and perform Jalabhishek within 24 hours. It is regarded as one of the fastest forms of the pilgrimage. Many temples provide separate lanes for them.

How is Dandavat Kanwar different?

It is considered the toughest form of the pilgrimage. Devotees repeatedly lie fully prostrate on the ground, mark the distance covered by their body length and continue this process until they reach the temple. The journey often takes several days.

What rules Kanwariyas have to follow?

The pilgrimage is governed by strict religious discipline: Walk barefoot throughout the journey; abstain from alcohol, tobacco and all intoxicants; follow a strictly vegetarian diet; avoid leather items; sleep on the ground; ensure the Kanwar never touches the ground; address fellow pilgrims as "Bhole" or "Bam" instead of using personal names; maintain humility, discipline and respectful behaviour throughout the Yatra.