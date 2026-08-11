How India’s entrance examination system evolved

What are national entrance examinations?

National entrance examinations are common tests conducted or administered at the national level to determine eligibility or merit for admission to specified courses or institutions. They are intended to provide a common assessment framework for students from different boards, states and educational backgrounds.

However, not every national-level examination is an entrance examination. UGC-NET, for instance, is an eligibility test for teaching, research and fellowship purposes rather than a conventional admission test.

Why did students earlier have to take several entrance examinations?

Before the expansion of common entrance examinations, different states, universities, professional institutions and private colleges often conducted their own admission tests.

A student seeking admission to several institutions could therefore have to sit for multiple examinations, often testing similar subjects and conducted within a short period. This increased the financial, logistical and academic burden on students and their families.

Why were common entrance examinations introduced?

The principal objectives were to reduce the number of examinations students had to take, establish common standards of assessment and make admissions more transparent and merit-based.

A common examination also seeks to reduce the discretion available to individual institutions in the selection process and create a common merit pool for participating institutions.

Which are the prominent national-level entrance and eligibility examinations?

Among the major national-level examinations are the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced), Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG), Common Admission Test (CAT) and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is a national-level eligibility examination for academic and research purposes.

What is NEET-UG used for?

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the common and uniform entrance examination for undergraduate medical education in medical institutions across India. It also applies to specified undergraduate courses in the Indian systems of medicine and homoeopathy under the relevant laws. (NEET)

NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in pen-and-paper mode. It is among India’s largest competitive examinations, attracting more than 20 lakh candidates in recent years.

What is NEET-PG used for?

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) is used for admission to postgraduate medical courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and postgraduate diploma courses. It is also used for admission to specified postgraduate medical programmes under the applicable regulations.

What is the JEE system?

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has two stages: JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

JEE Main is used for admission to undergraduate engineering and related programmes in institutions including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions. It is also used as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced is the entrance examination for undergraduate programmes at the IITs and is open to candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and qualify through JEE Main.

JEE Main evolved from the earlier AIEEE system and was introduced in its present two-stage framework in 2013. (National Testing Agency)

What is CUET-UG and why was it introduced?

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) is used for undergraduate admissions to participating Central Universities and other participating universities and institutions.

It was introduced in 2022 with the objective of providing a common admission platform and reducing dependence on separate university-level entrance examinations. Participation varies by university and programme; CUET-UG does not mean that every university or every undergraduate course in India admits students through the test.

What are CAT, CLAT and UGC-NET used for?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance examination used primarily for admission to postgraduate management programmes, including programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is used for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities. The CLAT 2026 admission cycle covered 25 NLUs. (Consortium of NLUs)

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor appointments and admission to PhD programmes, subject to the applicable rules of universities and institutions.

How has India’s higher-education admission system evolved?

The broad trend has been a gradual shift from institution- and state-specific examinations towards common examinations for several professional and higher-education courses.

Medical admissions have moved towards a single national examination through NEET. Engineering admissions have been streamlined through JEE Main and JEE Advanced, while undergraduate admissions in participating Central Universities and other institutions have increasingly moved to CUET-UG.

Despite this shift, India does not have a single admission system. National examinations coexist with state-level tests, institution-specific examinations and Class XII board marks.

Are all admissions in India now through national entrance examinations?

No. The admission system remains mixed. Depending on the course and institution, students may be selected through national entrance examinations, state-level entrance tests, institution-specific examinations, Class XII board marks or a combination of these.

Examples of institution-specific examinations include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) conducted by National Law University Delhi, the Indian Statistical Institute admission test, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), the NMIMS-NPAT, and entrance examinations conducted by institutions such as the National Institute of Design and the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Which are some important state-level entrance examinations?

Several states continue to conduct their own entrance examinations for admission to state institutions and courses.

These include the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) in Maharashtra; the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) in Karnataka; the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) in Kerala; the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) in West Bengal; the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) in Andhra Pradesh; the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) in Telangana; the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) in Odisha; the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) in Tamil Nadu; the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) in Himachal Pradesh; and the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) in Jammu and Kashmir.

What has the Supreme Court said about common entrance examinations?

The Supreme Court has, in various cases concerning professional education, recognised the validity of common entrance and centralised admission mechanisms where they are supported by law and designed to promote fair, transparent and merit-based admissions.

The Court has also dealt with issues relating to the autonomy of educational institutions, minority rights, reservation and the balance between institutional freedom and the need for transparent admissions.

The legal position is therefore not that every admission must be conducted through a single national examination. Rather, the validity of a common examination depends on the statutory and constitutional framework governing the particular course and institution.

What are the admission models in other countries?

Countries use different models, reflecting their education systems. China relies heavily on the Gaokao, a national college entrance examination. South Korea uses the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) as a major component of university admissions.

Japan follows a hybrid model, combining a national-level common test with, in many cases, university-specific examinations.

The United Kingdom uses a centralised university application system through the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), while individual universities determine their own selection criteria.

In the United States, universities generally consider a combination of factors, including high-school academic performance and, depending on the institution, standardised tests such as the SAT or ACT.

Canada relies substantially on secondary-school performance, with admission criteria varying by province and institution. Australia uses the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) as a major component of university admissions, while Germany relies heavily on the Abitur, the school-leaving qualification, for admission to higher education.

How do other countries try to prevent question-paper leaks and examination fraud?

Examination systems use a combination of preventive and punitive safeguards. These can include secure printing and transportation of examination material, strict control over access to question papers, confidential question-setting procedures, multiple versions of question papers, computer-based testing and encrypted digital transmission.

Some systems also use biometric verification, electronic surveillance and other technology-based measures to prevent impersonation and cheating.

Penalties vary widely. Depending on the jurisdiction, examination fraud can attract fines, criminal prosecution, imprisonment, cancellation of results and disqualification from future examinations.

What has India done to make examination fraud punishable?

India enacted the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 to prevent unfair means in specified public examinations conducted by bodies including the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards, National Testing Agency and other notified authorities. (PRS Legislative Research)

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 sought to strengthen this framework following continuing concerns over examination malpractice. Parliament passed the Bill in July 2026, and the amended law came into force on August 1.

The amendments increase penalties for several offences, including unfair means and organised examination fraud. They also provide for a Special Task Force for investigation, a two-month timeline for completing investigations and Special Fast Track Courts for trying offences under the law. (PRS Legislative Research)

The larger challenge, however, goes beyond punishment. The credibility of an examination system depends not only on stringent laws but also on secure examination processes, institutional accountability, technological safeguards and timely redress for students affected by malpractice.