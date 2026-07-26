PM Modi unveils Nandan Nilekani-led task force on exam reforms after NEET backlash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology entrepreneur and infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, saying it would recommend measures to make the country's examination system more reliable and transparent.

The announcement came a day after the reshuffle in the education ministry, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi taking charge following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, as the government seeks to restore confidence in the examination system following a major backlash and student-led protests over the NEET paper leak row.

Announcing the new panel on social media, Modi said it would recommend reforms aimed at restoring confidence in public examinations.

"We have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he said.