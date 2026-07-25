Centre to table Bill proposing tougher anti-paper leak law with stricter penalties, fast-track trials

NEW DELHI: The Centre will table the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing stricter punishments, time-bound investigations and trials, and the creation of a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate serious offences related to public examinations.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Bill in the House. The draft legislation was circulated among MPs shortly before the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was enacted to curb unfair means in public examinations and safeguard their transparency, fairness and credibility.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the amendments have been proposed in view of recent incidents of question paper leaks and examination malpractices.

Under the proposed law, individuals found resorting to unfair means will face imprisonment of five to 10 years, compared with the existing punishment of three to five years. The maximum fine has also been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.