Centre to table Bill proposing tougher anti-paper leak law with stricter penalties, fast-track trials

NEW DELHI: The Centre will table the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing stricter punishments, time-bound investigations and trials, and the creation of a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate serious offences related to public examinations.
According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Bill in the House. The draft legislation was circulated among MPs shortly before the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was enacted to curb unfair means in public examinations and safeguard their transparency, fairness and credibility.
According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the amendments have been proposed in view of recent incidents of question paper leaks and examination malpractices.
Under the proposed law, individuals found resorting to unfair means will face imprisonment of five to 10 years, compared with the existing punishment of three to five years. The maximum fine has also been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
The Bill also proposes stricter penalties for service providers involved in conducting public examinations. The maximum fine has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore, while the period during which a defaulting service provider can be barred from conducting public examinations has been doubled from four years to eight years.
Directors, senior management and persons in charge of service providers found complicit in offences under the Act will face a minimum imprisonment of five years instead of three years. The fine has also been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.
For organised crimes related to public examinations, the minimum imprisonment has been increased from five years to seven years, while the minimum fine has been raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.
The Bill empowers the Central Government to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate offences under the Act wherever necessary. It also introduces time-bound criminal proceedings. Investigations by the police, a Central Investigating Agency or the proposed STF must be completed within two months.
The Bill requires every state government and Union Territory Administration to designate Special Fast Track Courts for offences under the Act. These courts will conduct day-to-day hearings, and trials must be completed within three months from the filing of the chargesheet.
Pending cases under the Act will also be transferred to these courts and disposed of within three months from the date of transfer. States and Union Territories will also be required to appoint Special Public Prosecutors to conduct prosecutions before these courts.
“For the purposes of providing a speedy trial on day-to-day basis, every State Government and Union territory Administration shall, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court, by notification, designate a Court of Session, to be a Special Fast Track Court to try offences under this Act.
(3) A Special Fast Track Court designated under sub-section (2) shall, while trying offences under this Act, also try other offences connected thereto with which the accused may be charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 or any other law for the time being in force, at the same trial,” said the Bill.
The proposed legislation also creates a separate appellate mechanism. Appeals against judgments of the Special Fast Track Courts will lie before a Division Bench of the High Court comprising two judges. Such appeals are to be disposed of, as far as possible, within three months of admission. Appeals are ordinarily required to be filed within 30 days, although the High Court may condone delays of up to 90 days.
“Every appeal under sub-section (1) shall be heard by a bench of two Judges of the High Court and shall, as far as possible, be disposed of within a period of three months from the date of admission of the appeal,” it said.
According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the amendments are aimed at strengthening the legal framework by enhancing punishments, making investigations and trials time-bound, establishing dedicated fast-track courts, and providing a specialised appellate mechanism to deal with offences relating to public examinations.