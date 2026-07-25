Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after weeks of student-led protests

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after weeks of sustained nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak row, saying it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him.
Pradhan's resignation comes just hours before the third round of talks between the government and representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for nearly a month, was scheduled to begin.
According to sources, Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, taking responsibility for the controversy.
Pradhan later confirmed his decision in a post on X, saying he had resigned in the larger interest of the party and the nation and that the country's interests would always remain above personal considerations.
In his resignation letter, Pradhan said he had taken responsibility for the NEET paper leak "from day one".
The Sambalpur Lok Sabha MP also said that he was disturbed by the events of the past 10 days and that the decision (to resign) was aimed at ensuring that "anti-national elements" did not benefit from the situation unfolding at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country.
"...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister..," the letter reads.
Until late Friday evening, government sources continued to fuel speculation over whether Pradhan would step down, keeping both the media and protesters guessing.
However, with the agitation gathering momentum and spreading across several parts of the country, the government reportedly concluded that there was little alternative but to seek his resignation.
Earlier in the day, the CJP had categorically stated that there was no point in participating in further talks unless Pradhan's resignation was accepted by the government.
Pradhan's resignation comes amid CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.
The Centre had reportedly grown increasingly concerned over the scale and intensity of the protests, as well as the growing resentment among young people over Pradhan's continuation as Education Minister.
Political observers said the prolonged agitation had begun to erode the government's public credibility, particularly among first-time and young voters, a demographic regarded as an important support base for the BJP.
The demand for Pradhan's resignation remained the central issue throughout the movement, with protesters insisting that meaningful dialogue could only take place after he stepped down.
As demonstrations continued to gain public support, concerns reportedly mounted within the ruling party that the issue could have electoral consequences.
The prolonged unrest was also being viewed as a potential political liability for the BJP in poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where the youth vote is expected to play a decisive role.
Many in political circles believed on Saturday that resolving the controversy swiftly had become essential to limiting further political damage and restoring public confidence.