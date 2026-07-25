Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after weeks of student-led protests

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after weeks of sustained nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak row, saying it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him.

Pradhan's resignation comes just hours before the third round of talks between the government and representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for nearly a month, was scheduled to begin.

According to sources, Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, taking responsibility for the controversy.

Pradhan later confirmed his decision in a post on X, saying he had resigned in the larger interest of the party and the nation and that the country's interests would always remain above personal considerations.