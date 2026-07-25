'Don't mess with the cockroach': CJP, Wangchuk hail Pradhan's exit; Dipke says other demands remain

Loud cheers erupted at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar after its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation to the gathering, declaring that the movement had achieved its first breakthrough.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk described it as "a victory of democracy", and credited the nationwide student-led agitation and citizens' participation for the outcome.
Pradhan's resignation sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students and CJP members hailed it as the first major victory of their 36-day agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, even as they vowed to continue the protest until their remaining demands are met.
Addressing the protesters, Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned and this is the proof that if you don't get scared, you can win."
"You should not be scared to speak in a democracy. Only if you raise your voice, they will stay in line because they are sitting in power because of us," the CJP founder said.
Dipke, however, made it clear that the agitation would continue and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: "Narendra Modi ji. This is only the beginning, just the first wicket. The fight is far from over yet."
"We have two more demands. We will not go like that. We are cockroaches. Once it enters, it does not leave. Only one resignation has happened for now. Don't mess with the cockroach," he said.
The CJP had been demanding Pradhan's resignation, Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the NEET paper leak controversy, and criminal action against those responsible for the alleged leak.
'Victory for democracy... now to reforms'
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described Pradhan's resignation as "a victory of democracy", and credited the nationwide student-led agitation and citizens' participation for the outcome.
In a post on X, Wangchuk described the development as "a victory of democracy, direct democracy...straight from the streets."
Calling it "a victory of peace, patience and perseverance", the environmentalist congratulated the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Gen Z and citizens across the country for participating in the nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.
"Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation," he said.
Wangchuk, who had joined the protest and observed a 26-day indefinite hunger strike before being hospitalised, said the movement should now move beyond seeking accountability.
"From accountability, now to reforms," he said.
'We have won'
With Pradhan stepping down, Dipke described it as the movement's "first victory" but reiterated that the remaining demands — compensation for the bereaved families and action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak — had yet to be fulfilled.
"The families of students who committed suicide should be given compensation. Action should be taken against police personnel who committed atrocities," he said.
Later, the CJP posted on X: "We have won."
The celebrations were followed by a sombre moment as protesters observed a two-minute silence in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.
Dipke folded his hands, bowed to the ground and read out the names of the students before the silence was observed.
Addressing the gathering, he again demanded compensation for the affected families and action against police personnel accused of using excessive force against protesters.
"The youth of the country will not fall prey to Hindu-Muslim politics. If you get stuck in that, papers will be leaked and students will have to commit suicide," he said, as protesters responded with slogans of "Hindu-Muslim politics nahi chalegi".
Dipke also referred to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's reported "cockroach" remark during court proceedings, saying the comment had inadvertently strengthened the movement.
"I thank CJI Surya Kant ji for calling us cockroaches. If you had not called us cockroaches, I would not have returned to India. If you hadn't called us cockroaches, the youth would not have been on the roads," he said.
"If you hadn't called us cockroaches, Dharmendra Pradhan would not have resigned. So thank you to the CJI," he said.
The CJP launched its protest at Jantar Mantar on 20 June, demanding Pradhan's resignation, Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the NEET paper leak controversy, and criminal action against those responsible for the alleged leak.
The agitation widened after police action against protesters on 20 July, with the group also demanding action against police personnel accused of using force against demonstrators.
Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the protest and undertook a 26-day hunger strike before being forcibly taken to hospital, while several student activists also observed prolonged fasts in support of the movement.
(With inputs from PTI)