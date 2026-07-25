'Don't mess with the cockroach': CJP, Wangchuk hail Pradhan's exit; Dipke says other demands remain

Loud cheers erupted at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar after its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation to the gathering, declaring that the movement had achieved its first breakthrough.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk described it as "a victory of democracy", and credited the nationwide student-led agitation and citizens' participation for the outcome.

Pradhan's resignation sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students and CJP members hailed it as the first major victory of their 36-day agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, even as they vowed to continue the protest until their remaining demands are met.

Addressing the protesters, Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned and this is the proof that if you don't get scared, you can win."