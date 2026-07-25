'We have won': Jantar Mantar erupts in joy as Pradhan resigns

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak row on Saturday sparked massive celebrations at the Jantar Mantar protest site.
The protesters danced, cheered, waved the tricolour and raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram.'
While young demonstrators danced on stage, patriotic songs, including Chak De! India, blared through portable bluetooth speakers. Water was sprayed into the crowd as students celebrated what they described as a historic victory for peaceful public mobilization.
Protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were seen hugging each other and dancing on stage to the patriotic song 'Chak De! India'.
"We have won," a woman waving an India flag said.
"The government will know now that if they don’t perform, the people will come out on the streets and ask for accountability,” a man said, according to the BBC.
Many held up portraits and posters of Dr B R Ambedkar as the gathering celebrated the minister's resignation, which they described as a victory for their agitation.
In one corner, young women moved through the gathering distributing Melody toffees, offering sweets to mark the occasion. Many students, however, politely refused, saying the movement was not yet over.
For days, Jantar Mantar had echoed with slogans, sit-ins, confrontations and an unwavering demand for accountability over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Addressing the gathering, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the resignation demonstrated the strength of democratic protest.
"They used to say that this government does not see resignations. We say the world bends if there is someone who can make it bend," he told the crowd. Dipke, however, said the agitation would continue despite Pradhan's resignation.
“This resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," Dipke told the crowd.
“This resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," Dipke told the crowd.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, “Narendra Modiji, subah hogayi mamu. This is only the beginning, just the first wicket. The fight is far from over yet.”
He demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide in connection with the examination controversy and sought action against police personnel over their conduct during the protests on July 20.
Referring to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Dipke said, "If you had not called us 'cockroaches', I would not have returned to India.
If you had not called us 'cockroaches', the youth of the country would not have come out on the streets.
If you had not called us 'cockroaches', Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation would not have happened."
Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Dipke urged protesters to remain focused on the movement's remaining demands. “There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that,” he said.
CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also present at Jantar Mantar when the announcement came. Reacting to the development, Ranka reiterated the party's broader objective of reforming the education sector, saying the movement was aimed at “bettering the entire Indian education system”.
The remarks drew loud cheers from the gathering as celebrations continued under heightened security arrangements at the protest site.
Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet, saying the NEET paper leak was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and that he had taken responsibility for the issue from "day one".
He also cautioned people against anti-national forces exploiting the situation.
(With inputs from PTI)