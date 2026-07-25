'We have won': Jantar Mantar erupts in joy as Pradhan resigns

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak row on Saturday sparked massive celebrations at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

The protesters danced, cheered, waved the tricolour and raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram.'

While young demonstrators danced on stage, patriotic songs, including Chak De! India, blared through portable bluetooth speakers. Water was sprayed into the crowd as students celebrated what they described as a historic victory for peaceful public mobilization.

Protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were seen hugging each other and dancing on stage to the patriotic song 'Chak De! India'.

"We have won," a woman waving an India flag said.

"The government will know now that if they don’t perform, the people will come out on the streets and ask for accountability,” a man said, according to the BBC.

Many held up portraits and posters of Dr B R Ambedkar as the gathering celebrated the minister's resignation, which they described as a victory for their agitation.

In one corner, young women moved through the gathering distributing Melody toffees, offering sweets to mark the occasion. Many students, however, politely refused, saying the movement was not yet over.

For days, Jantar Mantar had echoed with slogans, sit-ins, confrontations and an unwavering demand for accountability over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing the gathering, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the resignation demonstrated the strength of democratic protest.

"They used to say that this government does not see resignations. We say the world bends if there is someone who can make it bend," he told the crowd. Dipke, however, said the agitation would continue despite Pradhan's resignation.

“This resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone," Dipke told the crowd.