PM Modi thanks people for 'insightful' responses to anti-paper leak video as Cabinet clears stricter law

NEW DELHI: Nearly 11 hours hours after posting his first video message on Instagram on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared another video on his Instagram account on Friday night.

This time, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to young people and others who watched his earlier video and shared their suggestions.

The latest video is part of his renewed effort to connect with the country's youth through social media. Addressing them as friends, he thanked the youngsters who had viewed his Thursday video and offered "insightful suggestions".

"Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to talk to you at midnight. The way you have responded to my video, positive suggestions given by you, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue to flow; our relations will continue with more bonding. Thank you, thank you friends," he said in a fresh video message released through his Instagram handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has the highest 102 million followers on Instagram, said he had the opportunity to interact with youngsters on Thursday evening and received a large number of valuable suggestions.