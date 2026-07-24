Congress to hold nationwide candlelight marches, satyagraha over exam irregularities on Saturday

The Congress has asked its state units to hold candlelight marches and 'satyagraha' in every district on Saturday evening to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations and what it termed the Modi government's subsequent "repressive actions".

In a circular issued to all Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, party general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said that as per the directions of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, they are requested to direct each District Congress Committee (DCC) under their jurisdiction to organise a massive candlelight march and 'satyagraha'.

"In continuation of our ongoing nationwide agitation and the unprecedented events in New Delhi, all Pradesh Congress Committees are hereby directed to undertake a solemn and decisive programmatic action in response to the NEET and CBSE examination irregularities, and the subsequent repressive actions of the state machinery under the Narendra Modi government," the circular read.

Each march must proceed towards and culminate at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr B R Ambedkar, it said.

The satyagraha is to be held in resolute solidarity with the students and the youth of the nation whose futures have been compromised by systemic failures, the circular read.

"We must also unequivocally demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the complete breakdown of examination integrity and his failure to safeguard the future of the nation's youth," Venugopal said.

(With inputs from PTI)