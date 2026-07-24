Union Cabinet approves draft Bill for harsher punishments in paper leak cases

A Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Friday approved a draft Bill to ensure harsher punishments for offences related to paper leaks. This comes after PM Narendra Modi announced this effect on Thursday night in a video message.
In the video, PM Modi announced that a Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.
The announcement came in the wake of the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for exam irregularities, reforms in the education system, and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of those students who committed suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak in May.
With inputs from PTI