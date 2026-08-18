Vande Mataram: From a poem to India's National Song

Vande Mataram has a distinctive place in India’s history. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and later incorporated into his novel Anandamath, it moved from literature into the public life of the freedom movement and eventually became India’s National Song. Its history has several distinct stages. The song is currently in the news after the government passed legislation to protect it from misuse and it was sung in full for the first time at the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.
Timeline
November 7, 1875 — Vande Mataram is first published in the Bengali literary journal Bangadarshan, edited by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
1882 — Vande Mataram is incorporated into Bankim Chandra’s novel Anandamath, which is published that year. The poem had originally been composed independently.
December 28, 1896 — Rabindranath Tagore sang Vande Mataram at the opening of the 12th session of the Indian National Congress in Calcutta.
August 7, 1905 — Vande Mataram is used as a political slogan at a large public meeting in Calcutta connected with the Swadeshi movement against the partition of Bengal.
1905 — At the Varanasi session of the Indian National Congress, the party adopted the song for all-India occasions.
April 1906 — At the Bengal Provincial Conference in Barisal, British authorities prohibit the public chanting of Vande Mataram and subsequently prohibit the conference itself.
August 22, 1907--Madam Bhikaji Cama raised an early version of the Indian tricolour flag at the International Socialist Conference in Stuttgart, Germany. The flag featured the words Vande Mataram written in Devanagari script.
October 26, 1937 — Rabindranath Tagore writes to Jawaharlal Nehru, explaining why he regarded the opening portion of the poem as suitable for national use while distinguishing it from the rest of the composition.
October 26–November 1, 1937 — The Congress Working Committee meets in Calcutta and considers the question of Vande Mataram. Its recommendation is that only the first two stanzas be sung at national gatherings. A statement on the subject was issued during the meeting.
August 14-15, 1947: Freedom fighter and parliamentarian Sucheta Kripalani sang the first verse of Vande Mataram to open the historic midnight session of the Constituent Assembly in New Delhi, just moments before Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his iconic "Tryst with Destiny" speech.
August 15, 1947 — On the morning of Independence Day, Pandit Omkarnath Thakur sings Vande Mataram on All India Radio at about 6:30 a.m.
January 24, 1950 — At the final meeting of the Constituent Assembly, Rajendra Prasad announces that Jana Gana Mana will be the National Anthem and that Vande Mataram, because of its historic role in the freedom struggle, will be honoured equally and have equal status.
December 23, 1971 — The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 receives Presidential assent and comes into force. Section 3 protects the National Anthem against intentional prevention of its singing or disturbance of an assembly engaged in singing it.
January 28, 2026 — The Ministry of Home Affairs issues its “Orders Relating to the National Song of India”, prescribing an official version and guidance for its ceremonial use.
July 24, 2026 — The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is introduced in the Rajya Sabha.
July 30, 2026 — Parliament completes passage of the Bill.
August 11, 2026 — President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to the amendment, extending the relevant statutory protection to Vande Mataram.
Q&A
What does “Vande Mataram” mean?
“Vande Mataram” is generally translated as “I bow to thee, Mother.”
The “Mother” is the motherland. The opening stanzas use the language of nature, fertility, beauty and abundance to portray the land as a nurturing and revered presence.
Who wrote Vande Mataram?
It was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, one of the major Bengali writers of the 19th century. The poem was written in Sanskritised Bengali with substantial Sanskrit vocabulary.
When was Vande Mataram first published?
The first known publication was on November 7, 1875 in Bangadarshan, the Bengali literary journal edited by Bankim Chandra. This date is now officially associated with the beginning of the song's 150-year history.
Was it originally written for Anandamath?
No. The poem was composed independently and was later incorporated into Anandamath. The novel was published in 1882. The poem existed before it became part of the novel's narrative.
What is Anandamath?
Anandamath is Bankim Chandra's Bengali novel, published in 1882.
Vande Mataram appears within the novel and is connected to its larger literary treatment of the motherland, sacrifice and resistance.
The poem therefore has both an independent literary history and a history within the novel.
How many stanzas does the original poem have?
The earliest form of the poem consisted of the first two stanzas, or 12 lines. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay later incorporated the poem into his novel Anandamath and expanded it with additional stanzas and lines to suit the novel's narrative. The result was the longer version that came to consist of six stanzas. The distinction is important because the first two stanzas were subsequently the portion selected for national use, while the expanded text contained substantially different imagery.
Why are the first two stanzas so important?
They became the portion traditionally used at national gatherings. Their language concentrates on the motherland's natural beauty and abundance and does not contain the specific deity references that occur later in the poem.
In 1937, the Working Committee recommended that when Vande Mataram was sung at national gatherings, only these first two stanzas should be sung.
When was Vande Mataram first sung publicly?
The first widely documented public rendition was at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress on 28 December 1896. Rabindranath Tagore sang it at the opening of the session and set the opening portion to his own tune.
Why was August 7, 1905 important?
On that date, “Vande Mataram” was used as a political slogan at a major public gathering in Calcutta associated with the Swadeshi movement.
The occasion marked an important stage in the song's transformation from a literary composition into a widely recognised expression of the national movement.
At the Varanasi Congress session later that year, it was adopted for all-India occasions.
What happened at Barisal in April 1906?
At the Bengal Provincial Conference in Barisal, British authorities prohibited the public chanting of “Vande Mataram”.
The authorities subsequently prohibited the conference itself. The episode further strengthened the association between the song and resistance to colonial rule.
How can the six stanzas be understood as a whole?
Broadly, the poem moves through several stages:
Stanzas 1–2: nature, beauty, fertility and abundance.
Stanza 3: collective strength.
Stanza 4: knowledge, duty, life and spiritual power.
Stanza 5: explicit divine imagery involving Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.
Stanza 6: a return to the beautiful and nurturing motherland.
What happened in 1937?
Dr. Rajendra Prasad wrote to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on September 28, 1937, expressing concerns over the growing public and political anxieties regarding Vande Mataram, and urging the leadership to formulate a clear organizational stance.
The question of Vande Mataram was considered by the Congress Working Committee at its Calcutta meeting held from October 26 to November 1, 1937.
Subhas Chandra Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru had sought Rabindranath Tagore’s advice on the song. Tagore advised them that only the first two stanzas (the initial portion describing the natural beauty and splendor of the land) should be sung at national gatherings. The Working Committee approved the suggestion.
What was the reasoning behind the 1937 recommendation?
The Working Committee emphasised the historical importance the first two stanzas had acquired through popular use and the freedom movement.
It also noted that the later stanzas contained religious ideas that were not equally acceptable to everyone.
The recommendation was therefore to preserve the established national significance of the song while limiting the portion used at national gatherings to the first two stanzas.
What happened to Vande Mataram on Independence Day in 1947?
On the midnight of August 14-15, 1947, prior to Jawaharlal Nehru's "Tryst with Destiny" speech, Sucheta Kriplani sang Vande Mataram before the Constituent Assembly of India. The first session of Independent India's Constituent Assembly concluded that night with all members singing Jana Gana Mana.
On August 15, 1947, Vande Mataram was part of the celebrations marking India's independence. Pandit Omkarnath Thakur sang it on All India Radio at approximately 6:30 a.m. that morning.
When was Vande Mataram formally recognised as the National Song?
The key date is January 24, 1950. At the final meeting of the Constituent Assembly, Rajendra Prasad announced that Jana Gana Mana would be the National Anthem and that Vande Mataram, because of its historic role in the freedom struggle, would be honoured equally and have equal status.
Is Vande Mataram mentioned by name in the Constitution?
The Constitution does not contain an article specifically naming Vande Mataram as the National Song.
Its status comes from the January 24, 1950 Constituent Assembly announcement and subsequent official practice. Article 51(A) tells citizens to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem.
What was the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971?
It is a central law dealing with certain forms of disrespect to national symbols. The original Act, Act No. 69 of 1971, received Presidential assent on December 23, 1971.
What did Section 3 of the 1971 Act provide?
Section 3 made it an offence to intentionally prevent the singing of the National Anthem or cause disturbance to an assembly engaged in singing it. The punishment was imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.
Did the 1971 law specifically protect Vande Mataram?
No. The original Section 3 referred specifically to the National Anthem and not the National Song.
What changed in 2026?
The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 sought to extend Section 3's protection to the National Song.
The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 24, 2026, passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 29, and Parliament completed its passage on July 30, 2026.
When did the amendment become law?
President Droupadi Murmu gave assent on August 11, 2026, making the amendment law.
It therefore extends the relevant statutory protection under the 1971 Act to Vande Mataram as the National Song.
What exactly is now punishable?
The amended provision covers a person who intentionally:
prevents the singing of the National Anthem or National Song, or
causes disturbance to an assembly engaged in such singing.
The punishment can be imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both.
Does the new law say that everyone must sing Vande Mataram?
The wording of the provision is important. It criminalises intentional prevention or disturbance of the singing. It does not simply state that every individual who does not sing commits an offence. Therefore, non-participation and deliberate disruption are legally different questions.
Is remaining silent during a rendition automatically a crime?
Not necessarily. In the context of the National Anthem, the Supreme Court has previously distinguished between respectful non-participation and deliberate disruption.
That precedent is relevant to understanding the language of the amended provision, although how the new law applies to particular facts will ultimately depend on the circumstances of each case.
Does the amendment make criticism of Vande Mataram illegal?
The provision should not be understood as a general prohibition on criticism.
Its specific focus is on intentional prevention of singing or disturbance of an assembly engaged in singing.
Historical, literary or constitutional discussion of the song is a different matter.
What did the Ministry of Home Affairs change in January 2026?
On January 28, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued its “Orders Relating to the National Song of India”. The order sets out an official version of Vande Mataram, specifies occasions for its playing or singing, and provides guidance concerning decorum.
Does the official version contain all six stanzas?
Yes. The January 2026 MHA order sets out the full six-stanza version as the official version of the National Song.
What happens when Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana are both performed?
The January 2026 MHA order provides that the National Song is to be sung or played first, followed by the National Anthem when both are performed.
Is there an exception when Vande Mataram appears in a film?
Yes. The January 2026 order says that when the National Song occurs as part of a newsreel or documentary, the audience is not expected to stand if doing so would interrupt the screening and create disorder or confusion.