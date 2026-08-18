Vande Mataram: From a poem to India's National Song

Vande Mataram has a distinctive place in India’s history. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and later incorporated into his novel Anandamath, it moved from literature into the public life of the freedom movement and eventually became India’s National Song. Its history has several distinct stages. The song is currently in the news after the government passed legislation to protect it from misuse and it was sung in full for the first time at the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.

Timeline

November 7, 1875 — Vande Mataram is first published in the Bengali literary journal Bangadarshan, edited by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

1882 — Vande Mataram is incorporated into Bankim Chandra’s novel Anandamath, which is published that year. The poem had originally been composed independently.

December 28, 1896 — Rabindranath Tagore sang Vande Mataram at the opening of the 12th session of the Indian National Congress in Calcutta.

August 7, 1905 — Vande Mataram is used as a political slogan at a large public meeting in Calcutta connected with the Swadeshi movement against the partition of Bengal.

1905 — At the Varanasi session of the Indian National Congress, the party adopted the song for all-India occasions.

April 1906 — At the Bengal Provincial Conference in Barisal, British authorities prohibit the public chanting of Vande Mataram and subsequently prohibit the conference itself.

August 22, 1907--Madam Bhikaji Cama raised an early version of the Indian tricolour flag at the International Socialist Conference in Stuttgart, Germany. The flag featured the words Vande Mataram written in Devanagari script.

October 26, 1937 — Rabindranath Tagore writes to Jawaharlal Nehru, explaining why he regarded the opening portion of the poem as suitable for national use while distinguishing it from the rest of the composition.

October 26–November 1, 1937 — The Congress Working Committee meets in Calcutta and considers the question of Vande Mataram. Its recommendation is that only the first two stanzas be sung at national gatherings. A statement on the subject was issued during the meeting.

August 14-15, 1947: Freedom fighter and parliamentarian Sucheta Kripalani sang the first verse of Vande Mataram to open the historic midnight session of the Constituent Assembly in New Delhi, just moments before Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his iconic "Tryst with Destiny" speech.

August 15, 1947 — On the morning of Independence Day, Pandit Omkarnath Thakur sings Vande Mataram on All India Radio at about 6:30 a.m.

January 24, 1950 — At the final meeting of the Constituent Assembly, Rajendra Prasad announces that Jana Gana Mana will be the National Anthem and that Vande Mataram, because of its historic role in the freedom struggle, will be honoured equally and have equal status.

December 23, 1971 — The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 receives Presidential assent and comes into force. Section 3 protects the National Anthem against intentional prevention of its singing or disturbance of an assembly engaged in singing it.

January 28, 2026 — The Ministry of Home Affairs issues its “Orders Relating to the National Song of India”, prescribing an official version and guidance for its ceremonial use.

July 24, 2026 — The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

July 30, 2026 — Parliament completes passage of the Bill.

August 11, 2026 — President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to the amendment, extending the relevant statutory protection to Vande Mataram.