Explained: India's ground-water crisis has an electricity problem

What is the total agricultural power subsidy in India today?

There is no single, clean official national figure for agricultural electricity subsidies across all states.

The often-cited ₹1.89 lakh crore figure for 2024-25 represents states' total power subsidies across different consumer categories. It should not be presented as the subsidy given only to farmers.

The scale is clearer at the state level. Punjab, for instance, has budgeted ₹7,715 crore for agricultural power subsidy in 2026-27. Its total power subsidy allocation is ₹15,550 crore, including domestic and industrial consumers.

How is electricity related to groundwater?

With metered electricity, farmers pay more when they pump more water. With free or fixed-rate electricity, the cost of pumping for another hour is very low or even zero.

This can encourage greater use of groundwater. Research by Reena Badiani-Magnusson and Katrina Jessoe found that lower electricity prices are linked to higher groundwater extraction. They estimated the price elasticity of groundwater extraction at about –0.18. This means that when the price of electricity falls, groundwater extraction tends to increase, although the effect varies from place to place.

Why do water-intensive crops continue to be grown?

The problem becomes bigger when electricity subsidies are combined with crop and procurement policies.

Paddy is often cited as a major reason for groundwater depletion in India. But farmers do not grow paddy simply because electricity is free. Paddy is attractive because farmers have assured procurement, established markets, machinery, access to inputs and relatively predictable returns. Cheap electricity makes paddy even more attractive by lowering the cost of irrigation.

A similar pattern can be seen with sugarcane. This shows how different government policies can work together. Electricity subsidies are only one part of the picture. Procurement policies, crop prices, credit and agricultural infrastructure also influence what farmers grow.

It is therefore misleading to say that farmers are simply choosing the “wrong” crop. Farmers generally respond to the returns offered by the existing policy system. But the cost of declining groundwater is borne by farmers and communities over time.