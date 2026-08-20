Uttarakhand’s Himalayan vulnerability

Why is Uttarakhand so vulnerable to disasters?

Uttarakhand lies in the geologically young and tectonically active Himalaya. The range was formed by the continuing collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates—not the “Sino-Siberian and Gondwana plates”. The region contains major thrust faults and highly deformed rock formations.

Its slopes are steep, its valleys are narrow and its rivers carry large quantities of sediment. Rocks are folded, fractured and faulted, while loose glacial, landslide and river deposits can be easily mobilised during intense rainfall.

When rainwater enters cracks and fills the spaces between soil and rock particles, pore-water pressure rises and friction falls. The slope’s resistance decreases, allowing rocks, soil and debris to move downhill, sometimes with little warning.

Human activity can increase the danger. Road cutting, hydropower projects, tunnels, railways, poorly planned settlements, construction on floodplains and the dumping of excavated material can disturb slopes and obstruct natural drainage.

What happened at Dharali on August 5, 2025?

Dharali, in Uttarkashi district’s upper Bhagirathi valley, was hit by a destructive rain-related surge carrying mud, boulders and other debris. Buildings and other structures were buried or swept away.

Initial reports recorded several deaths and dozens of missing people. A week after the event, the BBC reported that one body had been recovered and 66 people remained unaccounted for, while noting that earlier official death figures had been revised. Because casualty figures changed during the rescue operation, reports should distinguish clearly between confirmed deaths, missing people and persons feared buried.

The event also demonstrated that a debris flow is not simply a conventional flood. Fast-moving mud, rocks and boulders can exert enormous force, destroy buildings and roads, and abruptly alter the course of a stream.

Is every episode of extreme rain a cloudburst?

No. The IMD’s commonly cited operational definition of a cloudburst is rainfall of at least 100 mm within one hour over a small area of roughly 20–30 sq km.

In mountainous terrain, rain gauges may not be located directly beneath the most intense part of a storm. Therefore, a locally described “cloudburst” may not always satisfy the instrument-based definition. In the case of Dharali, the term was widely used in early reports, but the event’s exact cause required scientific investigation.

What else can cause a destructive surge?

A destructive surge can result from:

Intense rainfall over an upstream catchment.

The failure of a temporary landslide dam.

The overflow or sudden drainage of a glacial lake.

The release of water blocked by debris, boulders or fallen trees.

A debris flow generated by rainfall-induced slope failure.

The hazard is particularly severe when a steep catchment funnels water and debris into a narrow valley.

Why do intense rains produce such devastating floods?

Steep catchments allow rainwater to reach streams rapidly instead of spreading across a broad floodplain. The water can pick up soil, trees, rocks and construction debris, turning into a dense and destructive debris torrent.

Buildings, roads and embankments may narrow natural drainage channels. Bridges and culverts can become blocked by boulders and uprooted trees, temporarily storing water upstream. When the obstruction fails, the released flow can hit downstream settlements with little warning.

Which districts are most exposed to landslide risk?

The Landslide Atlas of India, prepared using satellite-based and socio-economic data, ranked Rudraprayag first and Tehri Garhwal second among 147 assessed districts for landslide risk exposure.

Chamoli and Uttarkashi also face very high exposure because of glaciated catchments, pilgrimage routes and unstable slopes. Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital and the hilly areas of Dehradun face significant landslide and flash-flood risks.

Why are the Char Dham corridors vulnerable?

The routes to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath pass through narrow valleys, steep slopes, active landslide zones, streams and erosion-prone riverbanks.

Road cutting can remove support from a slope's base, while excavation can expose fractured rock. Poorly managed muck can enter rivers, cover farmland or block natural drains. Heavy traffic and seasonal crowds increase the number of people exposed when roads or settlements are cut off.

Why is the Yamunotri corridor particularly vulnerable?

The Yamunotri corridor in Uttarkashi district includes steep slopes and constricted sections along the Yamuna River system. These conditions can amplify the effects of intense rainfall, landslides and debris flows.

What about the Kedarnath route?

The Kedarnath route lies in the Mandakini catchment, whose destructive potential was demonstrated during the 2013 disaster. Heavy traffic, roadside construction, slope cutting and large seasonal crowds increase exposure, even when the underlying natural hazard remains unchanged.

Why are saturated slopes dangerous?

A slope becomes saturated when prolonged or repeated rainfall fills the spaces between soil and rock particles with water. The added water increases the slope’s weight and can reduce its internal strength.

A final short spell of heavy rain may then trigger failure even if that spell does not meet the definition of a cloudburst. This is why landslides can occur after the most intense rainfall has already ended.

What are the warning signs of slope failure?

Possible warning signs include:

New cracks in the ground, roads or buildings.

Trees, poles or walls beginning to tilt.

Bulging or newly damaged retaining walls.

Unusual muddy seepage or changes in spring flow.

Doors and windows becoming difficult to open.

New sounds such as cracking, grinding or rumbling.

Early-warning systems should consider cumulative rainfall, antecedent soil moisture and observed slope movement—not only the rainfall recorded in a single hour.

How frequent are disasters in Uttarakhand?

State Disaster Management Department data for 2015–2024 recorded an average of approximately 2,051 disaster incidents annually. Heavy rainfall and floods accounted for 12,758 incidents, while more than 4,000 landslides were recorded across the districts. The same period included 67 reported cloudburst events and 92 avalanches.

These figures represent recorded incidents, not necessarily separate large-scale disasters. They may include events that caused different levels of death, damage or disruption.

Uttarkashi reportedly recorded 1,525 incidents over nine years in one departmental compilation.

How many people have died in rain-related disasters?

The cumulative death toll from Uttarakhand’s disasters since statehood runs into several thousand, although the exact figure depends on the disasters and categories included.

The June 2013 Kedarnath–Mandakini disaster accounts for the largest share. Thousands died, and many people who remained missing were later presumed dead through official and legal processes. Other major events include the 2010 monsoon disasters, the 2012 Uttarkashi floods, the 2021 Rishiganga–Dhauliganga flood and the October 2021 Kumaon rains.

Why are disaster losses not declining?

Disaster management has improved, but exposure continues to grow. More roads, hotels, markets, bridges, hydropower facilities and settlements are being built in areas exposed to landslides, debris flows and floods.

The Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone notification does not prohibit every form of development. It prohibits or regulates specified activities and permits certain forms of local and eco-friendly development subject to applicable conditions. The existence of development within or near the zone therefore does not, by itself, prove that the notification has been violated.

The larger policy challenge is enforcement: ensuring that construction is based on hazard maps, drainage studies, slope assessments and legally approved land-use plans.

What does Uttarakhand’s earthquake record show?

Uttarakhand includes areas classified in seismic Zones IV and V under India’s seismic zoning framework, indicating high to very high earthquake hazard.

The state has experienced major earthquakes, including the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake and the 1999 Chamoli earthquake. The absence of a comparable recent catastrophe does not mean that the hazard has disappeared. The continuing convergence of the Indian and Eurasian plates generates tectonic strain, making earthquake-resistant construction, code compliance and retrofitting essential.

What is Professor Vishambhar Prasad Sati’s assessment?

Glaciologist Professor Vishambhar Prasad Sati describes the Uttarakhand Himalaya as highly vulnerable to geohydrological hazards, including rainfall-triggered flash floods, debris flows, landslides, mass movements and rockfalls. Glacier-related hazards and river erosion can further damage settlements, roads and other infrastructure.

His assessment also highlights the interaction between natural processes and human pressures. Road widening, hydropower construction, tunnels, poorly regulated building activity and debris dumping can destabilise slopes or obstruct drainage.

Are tourism and the Char Dham Yatra increasing risk?

Pilgrimage and tourism do not cause extreme rainfall, but they increase exposure. Large seasonal crowds can place pressure on roads, accommodation, sanitation, emergency services, shelters and evacuation systems.

Hotels and markets built on floodplains, debris fans, riverbanks or unstable slopes face greater danger.

Is pilgrim registration enough?

No. Registration is useful for monitoring movement, but it cannot substitute for risk management. High-altitude destinations also need:

Scientifically assessed carrying-capacity limits.

Weather-based traffic controls.

Safe holding areas outside hazard zones.

Reliable communication systems.

Clearly marked evacuation routes.

Enforceable building and land-use rules.

Regular emergency drills.

What compensation is available?

Under India’s standard disaster-response norms, ex-gratia assistance for a death caused by a notified natural disaster is generally ₹4 lakh, subject to the applicable rules and eligibility conditions. Separate assistance may be available for serious injury, disability, damaged or destroyed houses, crop losses, livestock deaths and essential household goods.

What measures have scientific and disaster-management agencies recommended?

Commonly recommended measures by agencies including the National Disaster Management Authority, Geological Survey of India, India Meteorological Department, ISRO and the Central Water Commission include:

Micro-level mapping of landslide, flood and debris-flow zones.

More weather radars, rain gauges and river-monitoring stations.

Satellite and field monitoring of potentially dangerous glacial lakes.

Rainfall-threshold and slope-movement early-warning systems.

Restrictions on construction beside rivers and natural drains.

Geotechnical investigations before road cutting or tunnelling.

Engineered slope stabilisation and adequate cross-drainage.

Designated, regulated sites for construction debris.

Earthquake-resistant construction and structural retrofitting.

Village-level sirens, evacuation routes and regular emergency drills.

What should be the urgent policy shift?

Uttarakhand needs to move from a predominantly relief-oriented approach to sustained risk reduction. Carrying-capacity assessments should be mandatory for high-altitude pilgrimage sites and major tourist destinations.

Development cannot simply be halted, but its location, scale and design must conform to the ecological and geological limits of the Himalaya. The goal should be safer infrastructure, regulated tourism, stronger local preparedness and development that does not convert natural hazards into human catastrophes.