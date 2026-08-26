How crucial is speed management for road safety

Why is road safety a particular concern in India?

Indian traffic is highly mixed, with different types of vehicles using the same roads. Lane discipline is poor, and a significant number of unsafe, non-standard vehicles are present. Schools and markets are often located alongside roads, while roadside development is extensive. These conditions increase the challenges involved in managing road safety.

What approach is needed to reduce crashes and deaths?

The Safe System Approach is recognised globally as an important way of reducing road crashes and fatalities. It focuses on five areas: Safe Roads, Safe Vehicle, Safe Speed, Safe Road Users and Post-Crash Care.

The Government of India has taken several initiatives across these areas. However, the study says that Safe Speed, one of the five key areas, has not received adequate attention.

Has there been a study specifically on speed management?

Yes. IIT Kharagpur has initiated a study led by Prof Bhargab Maitra of its Civil Engineering Department. The study gives special attention to speed management, with the aim of reducing road fatalities and serious injuries in a targeted and time-bound manner.

What does that study show about who is most at risk?

About 69% of road fatalities involve vulnerable road users — pedestrians, bicyclists and two-wheeler riders. These road users are less protected when a crash occurs.

Road crashes also create major social costs for individuals, families and communities. They put a heavy burden on health services and the national economy. India loses around 3% of its GDP because of road crashes.

What does speed management involve?

The study identifies two main parts of speed management. The first is deciding suitable safe speeds for different non-ideal road conditions. The second is ensuring that drivers follow those limits.

This requires a combination of engineering measures, effective enforcement and public awareness.

Why does the study recommend considering human injury tolerance?

The study recommends that speed limits in non-ideal conditions should take Human Injury Tolerance (HIT) into account, in line with global best practices.

The idea is to set speed limits in a way that reduces the risk of death even when a crash occurs. Prof Maitra, who is also a member of the Road Safety and Design Committee of the Indian Road Congress, has highlighted this approach.

What has IIT Kharagpur done on speed management?

IIT Kharagpur has worked closely with the government of West Bengal, providing technical support for developing speed management policy interventions. The state has subsequently notified safe speed limits with the aim of reducing fatalities through scientific speed management.

The institute is also working with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan to provide similar technical support based on the circumstances of each state. The study also outlines the actions required from different departments for effective implementation.

Do speed-limit signs alone change driver behaviour?

The IIT study suggests that they do very little on their own. It examined a 51-km stretch of National Highway-16 between Kharagpur and Kolaghat in West Bengal. Speed studies at eight locations near speed-limit signs found that the signs alone had very little effect on the speeding behaviour of different categories of vehicles when there were no physical measures or enforcement.

Prof Maitra said Safe Speed is an area where benefits can be achieved in a short period.