How Finance Commission of India drives fiscal federalism

On February 1, while presenting the Budget for FY27 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tabled the 16th Finance Commission report which determines the tax revenue devolution between the Centre and states for the five-year period of FY27 to FY31. She said the government has accepted the 16th Commission’s recommendations, retaining a 41% tax devolution share for states while emphasising fiscal discipline, prompting a change from entitlement-based fund transfers to performance- and compliance-driven fiscal federalism.

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, illustrates both continuity and contestation in India’s fiscal federal trajectory. While it retained the states’ share in the divisible pool, it recalibrated the ‘horizontal formula’ by increasing the weight of population based on the 2011 census and introducing contribution to national GDP as a new parameter. These changes have intensified debates around the North–South divide, demographic justice, and the appropriate balance between need-based equalisation and recognition of economic performance.

Constitutional origins

The Finance Commission of India is a constitutionally entrenched institution that lies at the heart of the country’s fiscal federal architecture. Established under Article 280 of the Constitution, it is mandated to be constituted every five years (or earlier if required) to recommend the distribution of Union tax revenues between the Centre and the states and the principles governing grants-in-aid. The framers of the Constitution treated intergovernmental fiscal transfers not as a matter of executive discretion but as a constitutional necessity for sustaining the federal balance. Unlike federations where transfers evolve through political bargaining, India constitutionalised the transfer mechanism to ensure regularity, predictability, and relative insulation from day-to-day political pressures (Rao and Singh 2005). The First Finance Commission, constituted in 1951 under K C Neogy, inaugurated a quinquennial process of fiscal adjudication that has since become a defining feature of Indian federalism.

India’s fiscal constitution carries strong colonial legacies, particularly from the Government of India Act, 1935, which had centralised major taxation powers. Personal income tax, levied and collected by the Centre, was envisaged as the principal instrument to correct vertical fiscal imbalances between the Union and the provinces. While colonial commissions such as the Otto Neimeyer Commission had proposed fixed provincial shares in income tax, the Constituent Assembly consciously rejected rigid formulas. Instead, it opted for a dynamic and adaptive mechanism through periodically constituted Finance Commissions. Three foundational debates shaped this choice: the tension between central authority and state autonomy; the choice between permanent tax assignment and flexible tax sharing; and the preference for expert, quasi-judicial adjudication over political determination of transfers (Austin 1999).