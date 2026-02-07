Push to privatise power distribution

The Sixteenth Finance Commission (FC) operates in a fiscal and institutional context markedly different from that of earlier commissions. Elevated public debt following the pandemic, the growing use of off-budget financing, the dismantling of the Planning Commission, and the increasing emphasis on market-oriented reforms have reshaped India’s fiscal federal architecture. Among the major recommendations to address states’ financial distress is the nudge to reform electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Bleeding entities

DISCOMs are a major source of fiscal stress for states. Although electricity is on the Concurrent List, state governments exercise primary control over distribution and tariff policy, while bearing the fiscal and political consequences of pricing, subsidies, and operational inefficiencies. Persistent DISCOM losses constitute one of the largest quasi-fiscal deficits in the economy. These losses stem from tariffs set below cost, delayed tariff revisions, high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, inadequate metering, and unpaid government dues. Political constraints, particularly in relation to agricultural and domestic consumers, limit states’ ability to rationalise tariffs.

From a fiscal perspective, the problem is exacerbated by off-budget financing. While discom borrowings may not immediately appear in state budgets, they eventually materialise as explicit liabilities through guarantees, bailouts, or debt restructuring.