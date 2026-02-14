Layered process to remove Lok Sabha Speaker from office

Moving the resolution

Rules 200–203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha and Article 94-96 deal with the procedure to initiate the removal of the Speaker. To maintain the independence of the office of Speaker, the founding fathers ensured that the process cannot be triggered based on a whim.

A written notice of intention to move a resolution for Speaker's removal must be submitted to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, signed by at least two members. Under Article 94, no such resolution can be moved unless at least 14 days' notice has been given. This period is intended to allow the Speaker to prepare a defence against the allegations and for the House to consider the gravity of removing its presiding officer.

50-member rule

After the 14-day notice expires, the motion is listed in the List of Business of the Lok Sabha. The member who gave notice must seek the "leave of the House" to move the resolution. The person presiding (not the Speaker) asks those in favour of the motion to rise in their places. The motion is then admitted for discussion only if at least 50 members stand in support. If fewer than 50 members rise in support, the Speaker informs the member that they do not have the leave of the House, and the motion is dropped immediately.

Discussion and House dynamics

As per Article 96(1), the Speaker cannot preside over a sitting where their own removal is under consideration. In such a scenario, the Deputy Speaker typically presides over the business of the Lok Sabha. If the Deputy Speaker is also absent or under a removal motion, a member of the Panel of Chairpersons or another member as determined by the House rules takes the Chair.

Once admitted, the resolution must be taken up for discussion within 10 days. The debate is strictly confined to the specific charges mentioned in the notice. The Speaker has the right to speak in the House and take part in the proceedings during this time.

Speaker’s participation

The Speaker is not a passive bystander while a notice for his removal is under consideration. Under Article 96(2), the Speaker has the right to be present in the House, speak in and take part in the proceedings, and defend their actions against charges laid out in the resolution.