‘Pricing’ the change in consumption pattern

On February 12, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) announced the January retail inflation number — for the first time under the new 2024 base-year series. The new series shows January inflation at 2.75%, compared with 1.33% in December under the old series. The launch of the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, with a revised base year of 2024, is a long-overdue exercise to modernise India’s retail inflation measurement framework. The aim is to correctly reflect the structural shifts in the Indian economy, including urbanisation, digitalisation, and evolving consumption behaviour.

The rationale for revision

Internationally, the IMF recommends updating CPI weights and baskets at least every five years to ensure they remain representative. India's previous series, based on 2011–12 data, had become increasingly detached from contemporary realities. The new 2024 series is anchored in the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023–24, which captures how households across rural and urban India actually spend their money today.

To ensure a robust statistical foundation, MoSPI aligned the weight reference period (2023–24) closely with the price reference period (January to December 2024). This alignment minimises base-year bias and ensures that the prices used to calculate the index are synchronised with current consumption patterns.

Major changes

Adoption of a global classification system: One of the key changes is the full adoption of the United Nations' Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) 2018 framework. This replaces the older system of six broad groups with a more granular hierarchy consisting of 12 divisions, 43 groups, 92 classes, and 162 sub-classes. COICOP is a framework for grouping household consumption expenditures on goods and services into homogeneous categories based on the particular purpose those goods and services are considered to fulfil.

“This shift not only allows for deeper analytical insights but also ensures that India's inflation data is globally comparable,” says Dr Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI. While maintaining this international structure, an Expert Group formed by MoSPI introduced minor adaptations, such as renaming 37 sub-classes and nine classes to better reflect Indian terminologies and dietary traditions — for instance, separating milk and eggs, which are combined in the standard COICOP.

A new consumption basket: The basket of goods and services has been substantially overhauled to capture a wider array of modern spending. At the all-India level, the number of weighted items has increased from 299 to 358. The number of goods has risen from 259 to 308, while services have increased from 40 to 50, reflecting the growing importance of the services sector in household budgets. The new basket reflects current consumption patterns by removing obsolete items and including new ones.

For example, obsolete items such as VCR/VCD players, radios, and cassette tapes have been removed. In their place, the new series includes digital services such as online media streaming (OTT) and data-heavy telephone plans.