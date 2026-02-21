Four Supreme Court questions to frame ruling on menstrual hygiene in schools

Question one: Does education qualify as a fundamental human right, and if so, what it means for menstrual hygiene?

The court's answer was unequivocal. Drawing from international human rights frameworks, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the ruling established that education is indeed a fundamental human right. The court also examined what "access to education" truly means.

The judgment noted that education is not merely about enrollment numbers or school buildings. True access to education means creating an environment where every child can attend and participate without barriers. For millions of girls, menstruation creates such a barrier. When schools lack proper toilets, when sanitary products are unaffordable or unavailable, when the stigma around periods forces girls to stay home, their fundamental right to education is violated. The court recognised that menstruation acts as "a barrier to the right to access education".

Question two: Does menstrual hygiene fall under Right to Equality?

The second question addressed whether the lack of menstrual hygiene facilities violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before law and equal protection of laws. Here, Justice Pardiwala employed a "substantive approach to the right to equality in education". The court didn't just ask whether girls and boys have equal access to schools on paper. Instead, it examined whether they have equal ability to actually benefit from that access.

The judgment emphasised that menstruation creates a unique disadvantage for female students, one that requires active measures to correct rather than passive neutrality.

The court also addressed the intersectionality of disability, gender, and access to education. For girls with disabilities or specific health conditions, like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), both of which affect the ovaries, lack of menstrual hygiene facilities worsen the barriers.

By framing menstrual hygiene as an equality issue, the court established that providing these facilities isn't charity or a welfare measure, but a constitutional obligation much, much needed to make sure education reaches all.