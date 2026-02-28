Kurian Joseph Committee Report: New panel grapples with old challenges on federalism

"If a proposal to amend the Constitution is adopted by two-thirds of the State Legislatures representing two-thirds of India's population, it shall be considered by Parliament," the report said, adding that there shall be no amendment that would take away or destroy the basic features of the Constitution. Further, the committee recommended a cooling-off period for voting for a Constitution amendment Bill.

No House of Parliament or State Legislature shall take up a Constitution amendment Bill for final voting in the same session in which it was introduced, the report said, adding no such bill can be introduced without three months of prior public consultation.

Reining in Governor

The report suggests a complete overhaul in the process of appointing a Governor, taking the discretion away from the Union and vesting it the the state. It recommends that the President appoint "one of the three names approved by a majority of the total membership of the State Legislative Assembly." The state legislature, in other words, gets a big say in deciding who occupies Lok Bhavan.

The report goes on to add that the Governor would serve a single fixed non-renewable five-year term and could be removed only through a resolution passed by a majority of the State Legislative Assembly. In other words, the Centre cannot recall the Governor at will, making the Governor ultimately answerable to the state's elected House.

On the question of bills, the committee proposes hard deadlines. Governors would be barred from reserving state bills for Presidential consideration except in the limited circumstances permitted under Article 200; they would anyway have to act within 15 days, and would have to assent to re-passed bills within a further 15 days, the panel recommended.

Territorial integrity of states

The committee suggested curtailing powers of the Union and expanding the scope for states. "All territorial reorganisation under Article 3 should operate as State-specific constitutional amendments requiring the affected States' concurrence."

For creating a new state, if the legislature withholds consent, the panel called for a consultation with people in that state. The President may order a referendum in the affected area, which will succeed only if at least three-fourths of voters participate, and two-thirds approve, it said.

The committee further proposed a ban on the creation of new Union Territories and mooted "decennial referendums" for existing ones (excluding Delhi), offering a choice to either merge with a neighbouring state or become an independent state.

Language policy

The report makes sweeping recommendations on the language policy. Stating that the Union should correct the census distortions by ending the misclassification of 53 independent languages such as Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Chhattisgarhi etc, the report sought to present the true percentage of Hindi speakers, which is about 25% and not 43.6%. It called to include all languages with more than one million native speakers in the Eighth Schedule, along with Pali and Prakrit and English.

Rejecting the "One Nation, One Language" idea, the committee proposed replacing the three-language formula with a two-language formula. "English for economic mobility and global competitiveness, and the regional language or mother tongue for cultural continuity," the report said. It also called for amending Article 343 to constitutionally recognise English as a permanent official language of the Union.