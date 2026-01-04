Ancient range, modern dilemma: Rethinking protection of the Aravallis

Classification of a mountain from the lens of policy

Today’s debate about Aravalli Range is a classic case over how states govern ancient, fragile and functionally critical landscapes. Across jurisdictions, three broad governance paradigms recur: strict non-intervention, prohibition of commercial exploitation with regulated human use, and managed extraction under “sustainable development” frameworks.

The strict protection or near “no-intervention” model has been adopted where ecological systems are exceptionally old, slow to regenerate and central to wider environmental stability. The Galápagos Islands in Ecuador exemplify this approach: commercial mining, large-scale construction and extractive tourism are prohibited, not because humans are absent, but because ecological thresholds are irreversible once crossed. Similarly, Australia’s protection of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area rests on the recognition that Precambrian and early Palaeozoic landscapes cannot recover on human time scales.

A second and more widely applicable model distinguishes sharply between human presence and profit-driven commercial intervention. The Andean páramo ecosystems of Colombia and Ecuador illustrate this approach. These high-altitude grasslands are legally protected from mining and oil extraction because they supply drinking water to major cities, even though pastoralism and indigenous land use continue. Colombia’s Constitutional Court explicitly ruled that commercial mining poses unacceptable risks to hydrological systems, while community use does not.

A comparable logic underpins the European Alps, where permanent settlements, agriculture and tourism coexist with strict limits on quarrying, mining and infrastructure that could destabilise slopes or aquifers.

These cases resonate strongly with the Aravallis, which have long supported human habitation without suffering the scale of damage unleashed by modern extractive and speculative capital.

The third paradigm—regulated commercial use under “sustainable development”—has proven the most contentious. The Appalachian Mountains in the United States offer a cautionary example. Despite elaborate environmental impact assessments, mountaintop removal mining led to irreversible hydrological damage, forest loss and public health impacts, prompting growing regulatory bans at the state level. In Indonesia’s Papua highlands, copper and gold mining projects approved under sustainability frameworks have caused long-term river contamination and social displacement, exposing the limits of regulatory capacity in politically and economically asymmetrical contexts.

These experiences underline a critical policy lesson: where enforcement is weak and economic stakes are high, regulation often legitimises extraction rather than restraining it.

Placed within this global context, the Aravalli debate is best understood as a choice between governance philosophies, not merely definitional clarity. Empirical evidence shows that the greatest damage in the Aravallis has occurred not through traditional land use, but through commercial mining, real estate expansion and infrastructure projects that externalise environmental costs.

Height-based or narrowly geomorphological legal definitions risk institutionalising this damage by rendering ecologically vital low ridges and hill systems legally invisible.