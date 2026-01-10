Karnataka’s standalone hate speech bill faces headwinds

Some experts saw merit in the bill saying it would curb forces 'causing social disharmony' and spreading 'ill-will'. It is also being appreciated for its victim-centric approach as the bill mandates compensation for vulnerable 'communities'. But others argue that since the phrases, 'disharmony' and 'ill-will', are subjective, their interpretation would lie with the law enforcement authorities who inevitably confirm to the ruling dispensation’s line. They also raised concerns that if the bill becomes law, it would overlap with the Centre's Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), and by misused by the authorities. Issues of disproportionate punishment and overcriminalisation were also voiced.

State vs Central law

"The intent of the bill – to give the state powers to check hate speech – is necessary and valid. The Constitution does not recognise hate speech as free speech. However, the real problem with the bill is the approach it takes to address the problem. It prefers to use the existing police machinery to address the matter. Police in Karnataka, like their counterparts in other states, are not really independent when it comes to questions of what is crime and what is not. Since they take their cue from the political executive, a broad law like this will only give more opportunities to the police to misuse the law, observes Alok Prasanna Kumar, advocate and co-founder of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

"This is not about hate crime prevention so much; it is a hate crime punishment bill. There's an assumption that punishment will lead to prevention but that is simply not true. Criminal law does not create any sort of deterrence unless it is backed by a near perfect enforcement of the law. When law enforcement becomes selective, delayed and arbitrary, the words of a law cease to have any meaning. This bill adds more words with little effect,” Kumar opined.

There is a constitutional dimension to the bill, too, he added. "The Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita already has provisions to deal with hate speech (Section 196) and the BNSS has specific provisions which detail how such an offence will be investigated, tried and punished. The hate crime bill is effectively trying to amend the BNS and BNSS without actually doing so. Though worded differently, the essence of the offence in the bill and the BNS are the same. This creates a situation where the Union law and state law are in conflict with each other. In such a situation, clause (2) of Article 254 of the Constitution comes into play and the state’s law gives way to the Union law, unless the President gives approval to the state law. Simply saying application of other laws is not barred does not address this issue because when two laws are in conflict and cannot be complied with, Article 254 comes into play," he explained.