Lax policy enforcement blamed for Karbi unrest

Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) appears to be going around in circles, perhaps because it sits at the intersection of identity politics, land control and migration. Some cite “faulty” policy decisions as the reason behind the trouble in the Karbi hills. If Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that trade licences issued to non-tribals, allegedly in professional grazing grounds (PGRs) and village grazing grounds (VGRs), would be cancelled, the licences were ironically issued by the council itself. While policies aim to protect tribal lands, the lack of surveys and transparent land records have created a grey zone. Many non-tribals have been living in the Karbi areas for decades, yet they feel insecure and targeted.
A burst of violence in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district in December saw houses of non-tribals being burnt and shops vandalised and looted. The violence-displaced people, many of them anguished over lost livelihoods, have started returning home but fear lingers. There are concerns also among members of the Karbi tribal community over encroachment of government land and rising non-tribal population in their areas. The matter of eviction in Kheroni is sub-judice and the state government is expecting an early direction from the court.
The controversy
Located in the hilly-foothill zone and marked by patches of agricultural fields, streams and forested slopes, Kheroni is ethnically diverse. According to locals’ estimates, it has a population of around 5,000 – largely non-tribals – including Biharis, Bengalis and Nepalis. Biharis constitute a majority of the non-tribal population.
For the past few years, Karbis have been demanding the eviction of non-tribal settlers in the twin districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, alleging that they encroached upon PGR, VGR and other government lands. As the demand grew louder, the autonomous council, which administers the two districts, served eviction notices on 339 non-tribal families in the early part of 2024, accusing them of encroaching upon PGR, VGR lands. The families moved the Gauhati High Court, which issued an interim stay on eviction.
Violence background
Early December last year, a group of Karbi youth sat on an indefinite hunger strike, to amplify the demand for eviction. For 15 days, the hunger strike passed off peacefully. But on the intervening night of December 21-22, the police picked up some hunger strikers and took them to Guwahati for treatment but “rumours” spread that they were arrested.
The enraged tribals massed at the site of the hunger strike the next morning. Soon, the situation flared with the protesters blocking an arterial road, attacking vehicles and vandalising shops. Later, they proceeded to Donkamokam – the constituency of KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang located about 26 km away – to stage a demonstration, but were blocked by security personnel. Even as the protesters were fighting a pitched battle with the personnel, some from among them burned down Ronghang’s ancestral home in the vicinity.
Chief Minister Sarma rushed his ministerial colleague Ranoj Pegu to the district. Director General of Police Harmeet Singh also arrived. They managed to restore order by assuring the protesters of holding dialogues. No violence occurred thereafter on December 22 evening and throughout the night. However, a mob ran riot at Kheroni the next day. Houses were set on fire. Scores of shops were also torched, vandalised and looted. Trapped at a shop, a differently abled non-tribal man was charred to death.
Security personnel exercised restraint for a long time but opened fire eventually. A protester, hit by a bullet, succumbed to his injuries while over 100 police personnel were injured. The violence made authorities impose prohibitory orders under BNS Section 163 and suspend internet/mobile data services temporarily in the two districts.
Tripartite meeting
Even as tensions persisted, the Assam government, KAAC and representatives of the Karbi community met in Guwahati on December 26. It was decided that they would jointly approach the Gauhati High Court to resolve the PGR, VGR issues. “The council will file an affidavit before the court by January 5. Karbi representatives will also file an affidavit. We have decided to jointly move the court so that the entire PGR, VGR issue can be resolved,” CM Sarma stated. The government also decided to request the court to expedite its judgment.
“There are 8,000 bighas of land in Kheroni PGRs, VGRs. We will shift the government offices located inside PGRs, VGRs to other places. The council will fence the entire area and take up a plantation drive to prevent encroachment,” Sarma said. It was further decided that the KAAC administration would evict encroachers from the land of various departments which are outside PGRs and VGRs. The second round of tripartite meeting will be held on January 16 or 17.
Fresh eviction notices
Ronghang said the KAAC administration would move the court after January 5 with a prayer to allow eviction in PGRs and VGRs. “We will also serve fresh eviction notices on others living in PGRs and VGRs with a 15-day deadline to vacate the areas,” he said. The statement triggered fresh panic among non-tribals.
Dilip Chauhan, a social worker and former general secretary of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad, said: “In 2023, our Karbi brothers staged a protest demanding eviction of people from PGRs and VGRs. When we examined, we found that there are no PGRs and VGRs (in Kheroni). We filed a petition in the court and it asked the KAAC administration to submit the gazette notification on PGRs and VGRs. The court has not received it yet.”
In the wake of the violence, some non-tribals gave statements to the media, claiming they bought their land from the Karbis.
What Karbis say
Litsong Rongphar, a Karbi leader, said Karbis are not against any community or religion but against those who have encroached upon PGR, VGR and government lands. “It is not an issue between Karbis and non-Karbis. Karbis have been a protected community since the British raj. But if non-tribals can settle and do business in our areas, how are we protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution?” he asked. “We do not consider those who came after 1951 as legitimate settlers. That very year, the district council and the Sixth Schedule rules came into effect,” he added.
The Constitution’s Sixth Schedule grants significant autonomy for self-governance through autonomous district councils and regional councils, allowing tribals to manage land, forests, and local governance to protect their identity, resources and culture.
Rongphar demanded a review of all land pattas, trade licences issued in the names of non-tribals over the years. “The KAAC administration does not want to carry out eviction drives in the areas where we are demanding it. They are using the people as their vote-bank and have not submitted an affidavit (on relevant land documents on PGRs, VGRs) in the court for political reasons,” he alleged.
Poll point
With Assembly elections just four months away, the state government did a balancing act by engaging with Karbi leaders, respecting tribal land rights, and deciding to move the court to settle the matter. However, it is fraught with risks. Many from non-tribal communities have lived in the two districts for decades. If they perceive the decisions as one-sided, it could lead to alienation and electoral backlash for ruling BJP.