Are EVs always cleaner?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are frequently presented as a panacea for the intractable problem of vehicular pollution. This presumption, however, rests on a partial reading of emissions. A widening body of academic research demonstrates that the climatic footprint of a vehicle is not determined solely by the technology that turns its wheels, but by the entire energy architecture that sustains its motion. When two vehicles of identical mass and horsepower are juxtaposed—one powered by petrol, the other by electricity generated from fossil fuels—the carbon calculus becomes markedly more intricate than tailpipe-centred comparisons suggest.

To grasp this complexity, researchers rely on well-to-wheel (WTW) and life-cycle assessment (LCA) frameworks. These analytical instruments trace emissions from the point of fuel extraction and processing—the “well”—through conversion, transmission, and ultimately energy use at the wheels.

Comparison between internal combustion engines and EVs

A conventional petrol vehicle converts chemical energy into mechanical motion through an internal combustion engine, a process characterised by profound thermodynamic inefficiency. Canonical engineering studies show that barely 15–20 per cent of petrol’s energy content is converted into useful work, with the remainder dissipated as waste heat through exhaust and cooling systems. From a carbon standpoint, the combustion of petrol releases approximately 2.3 kg of CO2 per litre. When upstream emissions arising from crude oil extraction, refining, and transportation are incorporated, the well-to-wheel emissions of a typical petrol car in India fall within the range of 150–180 grams of CO2 per km, contingent upon vehicle efficiency and driving conditions.

Electric motors convert roughly 85–90 per cent of electrical energy into motion. But EVs do not generate energy. They depend on electricity that charges their batteries. EV performance is grid-dependent by design. This dependence becomes decisive in countries such as India, where electricity generation remains overwhelmingly coal-based (more than 75 per cent).

Scenario One: Petrol burned at the power plant

Consider a thought experiment. Instead of combusting petrol within a vehicle engine, the same fuel is burned in a thermal power plant to generate electricity, which is then used to charge an EV. Under real-world operating conditions, thermal power plants convert fuel into electricity at efficiencies of roughly 33–38 per cent. In India, an additional 15–17 per cent of generated electricity is lost during transmission and distribution before it reaches the end user. Charging losses and battery inefficiencies further erode usable energy by approximately 15–20 per cent.

Once these layered inefficiencies are aggregated, the ostensible efficiency superiority of EVs is substantially reduced. Multiple well-to-wheel studies demonstrate that an EV powered by electricity generated from petroleum products yields only a marginal reduction—and in some cases no reduction at all—in CO2 emissions relative to a petrol internal combustion engine vehicle. The apparent advantage dissolves once upstream losses are fully internalised.