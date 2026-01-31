Fly ash draft notification fails to address concerns

The Union Government recently issued a draft amendment notification regarding the eco-friendly utilisation of ash (fly ash and bottom ash), which are by-products of coal and lignite thermal power plants (TPPs). The draft mandates 100% utilisation of fly ash and promotes sustainable practices while conserving topsoil. Fly ash, which makes up about 80% of the total ash generated, consists of fine, powdery particles that are carried away with flue gases. Bottom ash, accounting for approximately 20% of the total ash in a TPP, is a coarse, gravel-like residue that settles at the bottom of a coal furnace.

A 2020 report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a New Delhi-based non-profit environmental policy think tank, found that only about 50-60% of the total fly ash generated by the power sector is currently utilised.

Various media reports and experts associated with TPPs have noted that the usage of ash is quite uneven. Some TPPs manage to utilise as much as 98% of their fly ash, while the majority utilise around 50%. Less than adequate utilisation of fly ash is prevalent in clustered TPP areas, where multiple power plants exist in districts such as Korba, Talcher and Nagpur. In these clusters, the utilisation level is often below 40%. One of the significant challenges in using ash is its transportation.

Fly ash is now being primarily used in industries such as cement, brick, ready-mix concrete, and for constructing roads and flyover embankments. While the industry sees profitable opportunities for fly ash in industrial applications, they find it uneconomical for use in abandoned mining fill sites.

Fly ash poses adverse environmental and health impacts due to its hazardous nature. Improper disposal and non-utilisation can result in severe air and water pollution. In addition to lime, silica and alumina, fly ash contains toxic heavy metals such as lead, mercury, arsenic and hexavalent chromium, all of which are known carcinogens. The presence of fly ash also diminishes the fertility of nearby agricultural lands, and residents living within a 5 km radius often report respiratory disorders due to emissions.

In addition to health and environmental impacts, several significant coal ash pond accidents have occurred across the country over the last 15 years, affecting both utility thermal plants and captive power plants. Minor incidents involving fly ash occur regularly but often go unreported.

The new draft recognises the concerns raised by various stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Ash Utilization Notification of 2021. The notification requires all mines — regardless of whether they are operated by the government, public, or private sector — to backfill voids or stow both operating and abandoned mines located within a 300 km radius (by road) of coal or lignite thermal power plants with fly ash.