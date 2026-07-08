Wayanad landslides: Weather-related disaster or man-made tragedy?

Is Wayanad naturally prone to landslides, or is something changing?

Wayanad has always been prone to landslides due to its steep terrain, fragile lateritic soils, deeply weathered rock formations, and intense southwest monsoon rainfall. However, experts argue that natural vulnerability alone cannot explain the increasing frequency and severity of disasters.

Historical records indicate that landslides have repeatedly struck the Meppadi region for decades. Reports document major slope failures in the area since the 1960s.

Some of the significant recorded events include:

• A landslide in the Chembra hills in 1962.

• The 1984 Mundakkai landslide that claimed 17 lives.

• Major landslides around Chembra in 1996.

• The deadly Puthumala landslide of 2019 that killed 17 people.

• Fresh landslides in Mundakkai during 2019 and 2020.

• The catastrophic Mundakkai–Chooralmala disaster of July 2024.

• The latest Kalladi tunnel-site landslide in July 2026.

Are the landslides recurring in this area because the landscape has crossed critical ecological thresholds?

Yes. First, climate change has intensified extreme rainfall events. Instead of receiving steady monsoon showers over several days, Wayanad is increasingly experiencing short-duration cloudbursts that dump enormous quantities of rain within a few hours. Such intense precipitation rapidly saturates slopes and dramatically increases landslide risk.

Second, widespread human interventions—including road construction, quarrying, hill cutting, deforestation, and large infrastructure projects—have weakened already fragile hill slopes. Third, expanding settlements and development activities have placed more people directly in harm's way.

Why is the tunnel project at the centre of a controversy?

Long before the latest disaster, experts had reportedly expressed concerns about the engineering approach adopted at the construction site of the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel project. According to reports prepared after repeated inspections by a joint team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and engineering consultants, the shotcrete design used to stabilise the tunnel entrance was considered unsuitable for Kerala's continuously wet mountain conditions.

The chief engineers of the PWD and the Wayanad district collector held an online review meeting on June 12, 2026. It was observed that a large volume of excavated earth was stacked near the construction area. The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL), which executed the project, was instructed that no work should conducted during rainfall; labourers should not be deployed under hazardous weather conditions; and the accumulated earth should be removed. This was followed by another review meeting on July 1, 2026.

What did the meeting suggest?

• Suspending construction during the monsoon.

• Installing scientifically designed drainage systems.

• Reinforcing cracked sections using additional concrete stabilisation.

• Revising the slope protection design after consultation with geotechnical experts.

The reports warned that failure to implement these measures could trigger sudden hill-slope failures. Local residents have also alleged that excavated soil remained piled near the project site, temporary drainage arrangements were inadequate, and weak retaining walls had been constructed to protect the excavation. Some residents claim repeated complaints about these issues went unanswered.

What is the response of the construction company?

The construction company has rejected allegations of negligence. It maintains that all work complied with prescribed safety norms and environmental conditions, and that the disaster resulted from exceptionally heavy rainfall rather than engineering failures. The company has also stated that the excavated material was handled in accordance with approved standards and that the project was subject to multiple layers of regulatory oversight, including monitoring by bodies appointed under Supreme Court directions.

Were there warning signs before the disaster?

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of the July 2026 landslide is that several warning signs were reportedly documented well before the hill gave way.

According to GSI reports, cracks had developed near the tunnel portal—the point where the tunnel enters the hillside. The inspection reportedly took place barely a month before the collapse. The experts warned that unless immediate remedial measures were undertaken, the instability could develop into a major disaster.

The June 14 report is understood to have recommended suspending work during the monsoon, redesigning the slope stabilisation system, and ensuring proper drainage so that rainwater did not accumulate around the excavation site. It also suggested strengthening cracked sections through additional shotcrete and consulting geotechnical experts before proceeding further.

Did environmental regulators foresee these risks?

Following the 2024 landslides, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reportedly sought additional clarifications before granting the second phase of environmental clearance for the tunnel project.

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) is understood to have expressed concern that the proposed alignment passed through an environmentally sensitive portion of the Western Ghats, close to areas affected by previous landslides.

Eventually, conditional environmental clearance was granted in June 2025. However, it reportedly came with nearly 60 specific conditions intended to minimise ecological damage and reduce disaster risks.

Can this disaster be described as 'man-made'?

The late ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, consistently argued that disasters across the Western Ghats cannot be understood purely as natural calamities.

His committee submitted a landmark report in 2011, which concluded that the mountain range was already under severe ecological stress due to unregulated quarrying, mining, large infrastructure projects, road expansion, deforestation, and indiscriminate construction.

However, it is equally important to recognise that no official investigation has yet concluded that the tunnel project directly caused the July 2026 landslide.

What role is climate change playing in Wayanad's recurring landslides?

Today, climate change is producing shorter but far more intense bursts of rainfall. These extreme precipitation events rapidly saturate slopes, increase pore-water pressure within the soil, and reduce the strength of weathered rock formations, making hillsides far more susceptible to collapse. When climate-driven extreme rainfall coincides with human interventions such as road cutting, tunnelling, hill excavation, quarrying, or deforestation, the risk increases significantly.

Is development incompatible with environmental protection in the Western Ghats?

Environmental experts argue that engineering solutions designed for relatively stable mountain systems elsewhere in India may not always be suitable for Kerala's unique combination of heavy rainfall, deeply weathered soil, and steep terrain. Supporters of the tunnel project, however, claim that modern engineering can safely overcome such challenges if projects are executed in accordance with scientific standards and environmental conditions.

The challenge is not choosing between development and conservation, but ensuring that development does not undermine the very landscape on which it depends.