Wayanad landslide triggers calls for continuous monitoring

KALPETTA: The mudslide at the tunnel road construction site has once again cast doubts over whether such a massive project can be safely carried out in Wayanad’s ecologically fragile terrain.

It has also strengthened long-standing objections raised by environmental organisations against tunnelling through Western Ghats and calls for continuous monitoring.

“This is not about opposing development, but about protecting human lives and one of the most fragile mountain ecosystems in the country,” environmental activist N Badusha, president of the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS), told TNIE.

“The mudslide has once again demonstrated why we repeatedly warned against carrying out such a massive excavation project in this terrain. Wayanad has suffered enough disasters. Instead, the government should have strengthened and widened the existing ghat roads, which would have been safer, faster and far cheaper.”