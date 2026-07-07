Three migrant workers dead, seven missing after major landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site

At least three people were killed and at least seven were reported missing after a major landslide struck a tunnel road project site at Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is underway.

The three people killed in the landslide have been identified as migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

According to PTI, the deceased are Chandraban, an operator from Madhya Pradesh; Bikash Kumar, a civil foreman from Bihar; and Anmol, a worker from Jharkhand.

State Health Minister K Muraleedharan said the bodies were recovered from beneath the debris after the landslide struck the construction site. Post-mortem examinations were completed at Vythiri Taluk Hospital, with a police surgeon brought from Bathery Taluk Hospital to expedite the process.

Nine injured persons were admitted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital. Two have since been discharged, while seven remain under treatment, including a site engineer from Ernakulam—the only Malayali among those hospitalised. Officials said his injuries are not serious.

Two of the injured are in the intensive care unit. One has fractures to the head and both legs, while the other has fractures in both legs.

Muraleedharan said a control room had been set up at the Meppadi Community Health Centre to coordinate medical services. A total of 142 people from 42 families living near the site have been shifted to a relief camp at Meppadi Polytechnic, where doctors and health workers have been deployed.

An ambulance and a medical team will remain stationed at the site overnight even after rescue operations are suspended. Health department services will continue round the clock under the coordination of Wayanad medical authorities, the minister said.

A CMO source said Chief Minister V D Satheesan will visit the site on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, a senior government official told reporters that there were no workers at the site and that those feared trapped under the mud were engineers and security staff.

"If work had been going on there, it would have been a bigger tragedy," she said.

A private bus reportedly used to ferry workers, which was parked at the site, was pushed into the nearby river by the landslide and was lying half-submerged as water flowed through it.

Sniffer dogs of the state police have been deployed at the site to trace those trapped under the thick mud, the statement said.

It also said facilities had been made available at the Mundakkai Forest Station and the Chooralmala church hall to shift locals, including members of tribal communities, stranded on both sides of the bridge.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the disaster was caused by the negligence of the contractors who failed to remove the huge quantity of mud accumulated near the construction site, despite warnings from the district administration and the Public Works Department.