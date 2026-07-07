Kerala ministers call Kalladi landslide 'man-made'; LoP Vijayan calls for probe into alleged 'criminal negligence'

Less than two years after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster, Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday witnessed another landslide, that has so far claimed one life, while seven others are still missing and feared trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is underway.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who reviewed the rescue operations, blamed the contractors, who failed to remove the accumulated soil and mud from near the construction site, despite repeated directions from the government.

Several ministers also termed the landslide a "man-made" disaster caused by "unscientific dumping" of excavated earth.

Speaking to reporters, Agriculture Minister and Kalpetta MLA Siddique said the injured persons admitted to WIMS Hospital were in stable condition.

"This is not a natural landslide. It is a man-made one. It occurred due to the unscientific dumping of excavated earth," he said.

The minister said concerns over the manner in which excavated earth was being dumped at the site had been raised earlier after heavy rains in Wayanad.

He said directions had been issued to assess the situation, remove the accumulated earth and stop work if necessary.

"The government will examine why this happened and why the earlier directions were not followed," Siddique said.