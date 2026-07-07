Kerala ministers call Kalladi landslide 'man-made'; LoP Vijayan calls for probe into alleged 'criminal negligence'

Less than two years after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster, Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday witnessed another landslide, that has so far claimed one life, while seven others are still missing and feared trapped under the debris.
The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is underway.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who reviewed the rescue operations, blamed the contractors, who failed to remove the accumulated soil and mud from near the construction site, despite repeated directions from the government.
Several ministers also termed the landslide a "man-made" disaster caused by "unscientific dumping" of excavated earth.
Speaking to reporters, Agriculture Minister and Kalpetta MLA Siddique said the injured persons admitted to WIMS Hospital were in stable condition.
"This is not a natural landslide. It is a man-made one. It occurred due to the unscientific dumping of excavated earth," he said.
The minister said concerns over the manner in which excavated earth was being dumped at the site had been raised earlier after heavy rains in Wayanad.
He said directions had been issued to assess the situation, remove the accumulated earth and stop work if necessary.
"The government will examine why this happened and why the earlier directions were not followed," Siddique said.
He said that excavated earth had been dumped similarly at the Wayanad Township project, where houses are being constructed for survivors of the 2024 landslide.
Siddique said Wayanad had received 256 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
He said an NDRF team from Meenangadi had reached the site and another team from Kozhikode had also been asked to proceed to Wayanad.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel had already begun rescue operations.
The minister said the Wayanad district collector had reached the spot and that Kerala State Disaster Management Authority chairman Sekhar Kuriakose had been asked to coordinate the rescue operations at all levels.
He added that authorities had begun efforts to ascertain whether more people were trapped under the debris.
Siddique said Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar and he were proceeding to Wayanad to oversee the situation.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also termed the landslide at Kalladi in Wayanad a "man-made disaster."
Speaking to reporters in Kollam, Chennithala said the tragedy could have been avoided if the construction firm had removed the huge quantity of earth excavated during the tunnel work, in line with directions issued by the district administration.
"It is certainly a man-made disaster. If the company had removed the dumped earth, this incident would not have occurred. It is an ecologically sensitive area prone to natural disasters," he said.
"When a tunnel project is undertaken in such a place, the excavated earth should be removed without delay," he added. The minister said the construction company should explain why the excavated earth from the tunnel project had not been cleared from the site.
"Anyway, it is a very unfortunate and painful incident," he added.
Chennithala said rescue operations were progressing on a war footing.
"The injured are being provided proper medical care. All ministers are closely monitoring developments at the site. Maximum efforts are being made to carry out rescue operations," he added.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan demanded an investigation to ascertain whether any lapses or "criminal negligence" in taking preventive measures led to the incident.
In a statement, the former chief minister termed the landslide "extremely tragic and shocking."
He said urgent steps should be taken to rescue people trapped under the debris and to provide free medical treatment to those injured. He also extended his support to the rescue efforts being carried out by the government and the Disaster Management Authority.
Vijayan conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster and urged the government to provide immediate financial assistance to their next of kin.
(With inputs from PTI)