Wayanad landslide: Who was watching the watchers?

KOZHIKODE: Who was responsible for ensuring that the contractor followed safety norms? Were repeated warnings acted upon? And if oversight mechanisms existed at multiple levels, how did a disaster of this magnitude occur?

As rescue operations continue at the landslip-hit Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel construction site, questions regarding the chain of responsibility governing one of Kerala’s largest hill infrastructure projects are dominating public discourse.

While authorities described the incident as occurring amid heavy rain, calls are growing for a probe into whether administrative lapses, engineering failures, or non-compliance with safety directives contributed to the disaster.

The project is being executed by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL), the Special Purpose Vehicle appointed through the KIIFB. Actual construction was entrusted to Dilip Buildcon Ltd, and the public works department (PWD), roads division, Kozhikode, has been overseeing the contractor’s work.

Sources indicate that retired PWD executive engineer Hashim had been responsible for supervising the project. After the change in government, the position remained vacant.

Since June 1, assistant executive engineer Sarith has been handling oversight responsibilities. Coordination at the district level is being carried out by the Wayanad district collector.

A KRCL official told TNIE that the tunnel excavation work was being undertaken by Dilip Buildcon and that the landslip was the result of an extreme natural event rather than a construction-related failure.

KRCL also confirmed that its engineers were at the site carrying out routine supervision when the landslip occurred. It said a comprehensive assessment would now determine the exact cause of the collapse.

Rejecting allegations that PWD bore direct responsibility for the disaster, Minister P K Basheer said the project execution rested entirely with KRCL under arrangements made during the previous LDF government. The present government reviewed the project after assuming office and repeatedly raised concerns about safety risks, he said.