Why has 'Satluj' become an issue?

Satluj, earlier titled as Punjab ’95, is a film inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra had documented allegations of illegal disappearances of people and cremations during Punjab’s militancy period. The film was briefly listed on a streaming platform before being removed, setting off a dispute over certification, online release and public screenings. The controversy has since grown into a political issue, with parties, religious organisations and civil society groups taking positions as Punjab heads toward Assembly elections expected in early 2027. The Union Government is also examining possible legal action over the film’s release and exhibition.

Timeline

1952: Jaswant Singh Khalra is born in Khalra village in Amritsar district.

1984-1994: The period of militancy and counter-insurgency covered in the film.

1995: Khalra was reportedly taken away from outside his Amritsar residence on September 6, and not seen again.

1995: The Supreme Court treats a telegram from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gurcharan Singh Tohra as a habeas corpus petition. Paramjit Kaur Khalra also approaches the court.

1996: The Supreme Court directs a CBI investigation. The agency submits its report identifying police personnel for prosecution.

2005: Four Punjab Police personnel are convicted for Khalra's abduction and murder.

2007: The Punjab and Haryana High Court enhances their sentence to life imprisonment.

2011: The Supreme Court upholds the life sentences.

2022: The film is announced as Ghallughara. The CBFC seeks changes.

2023: The film, renamed Punjab '95, does not premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

2025: The planned worldwide release of Punjab '95 in February does not take place.

2026: The film is released on ZEE5 in July as Satluj and is later removed from the platform.

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a bank employee who later became a human rights activist. He is known for his work documenting allegations of disappearances and illegal cremations during the militancy years in Punjab. He was allegedly abducted from outside his Amritsar residence on September 6, 1995, and was never seen again.