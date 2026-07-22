Why has 'Satluj' become an issue?

Satluj, earlier titled as Punjab ’95, is a film inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra had documented allegations of illegal disappearances of people and cremations during Punjab’s militancy period. The film was briefly listed on a streaming platform before being removed, setting off a dispute over certification, online release and public screenings. The controversy has since grown into a political issue, with parties, religious organisations and civil society groups taking positions as Punjab heads toward Assembly elections expected in early 2027. The Union Government is also examining possible legal action over the film’s release and exhibition.
Timeline
1952: Jaswant Singh Khalra is born in Khalra village in Amritsar district.
1984-1994: The period of militancy and counter-insurgency covered in the film.
1995: Khalra was reportedly taken away from outside his Amritsar residence on September 6, and not seen again.
1995: The Supreme Court treats a telegram from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gurcharan Singh Tohra as a habeas corpus petition. Paramjit Kaur Khalra also approaches the court.
1996: The Supreme Court directs a CBI investigation. The agency submits its report identifying police personnel for prosecution.
2005: Four Punjab Police personnel are convicted for Khalra's abduction and murder.
2007: The Punjab and Haryana High Court enhances their sentence to life imprisonment.
2011: The Supreme Court upholds the life sentences.
2022: The film is announced as Ghallughara. The CBFC seeks changes.
2023: The film, renamed Punjab '95, does not premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
2025: The planned worldwide release of Punjab '95 in February does not take place.
2026: The film is released on ZEE5 in July as Satluj and is later removed from the platform.
Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?
Jaswant Singh Khalra was a bank employee who later became a human rights activist. He is known for his work documenting allegations of disappearances and illegal cremations during the militancy years in Punjab. He was allegedly abducted from outside his Amritsar residence on September 6, 1995, and was never seen again.
What happened in the court case?
The Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation after treating a telegram sent by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gurcharan Singh Tohra as a habeas corpus petition. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted in the case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment in 2007, and the Supreme Court upheld that verdict in 2011.
Why are the figures disputed?
The numbers remain disputed because they come from different sources and reflect different methods of counting. Khalra had alleged that around 25,000 Sikh youths were killed and cremated between 1984 and 1994 after examining cremation records. Former chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Capt Amarinder Singh, however, cited official figures showing 10,636 terrorism-related deaths between 1982 and 1995.
Why are screenings continuing?
After the film was removed from the streaming platform, political parties, Sikh bodies, youth groups and civil society organisations began holding public screenings in Punjab. Supporters say the shows are meant to keep the film accessible, but they have also become a way of making political and cultural statements about Punjab’s past.
What are the political positions?
The issue has become more sensitive because Punjab is moving toward Assembly elections in early 2027. Different groups are using the film to underline their stance on the militancy years, Sikh sentiment and government accountability. As a result, the screenings have become part of a larger political contest.
What is the Centre considering?
The Union Government is examining legal options over the film’s release and public exhibition, reportedly because it did not have a valid CBFC certificate. It is also looking into the circumstances in which the film briefly became available on an OTT platform before being withdrawn.
Current status?
Public screenings of Satluj continue across Punjab as political parties sharpen their positions ahead of the Assembly elections expected in early 2027. Meanwhile, the Union Government is examining legal options over the film’s release and public exhibition.